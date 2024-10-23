East Central murder suspect barricades himself in car on I-90, closing freeway

A man suspected of stabbing and killing someone Tuesday in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood barricaded himself in a car on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning, causing troopers to close lanes in both directions west of downtown near Four Lakes.

Washington State Patrol came upon a “disabled” car, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The car reportedly was stolen.

The man in the car has since refused to come out and has barricaded themselves inside, Gregory said.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said the man inside the car is a suspect in Tuesday’s stabbing that took place near area of South Thor Street and East First Avenue. Spokane Police are taking the lead in the investigation, he said.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team is assisting the state patrol in negotiating with the man.

They “hopefully will have a peaceful resolution,” Riddell said Wednesday.

The incident prompted the closure both ways at milepost 271.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

This report will be updated.