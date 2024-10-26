State slowpitch: Mt. Spokane wins second consecutive championship, highlights GSL dominance in 2A/3A bracket

Mt. Spokane’s Riley Kinkaid beats the throw to second base in the State 3A/2A slowpitch softball title game in Yakima. The Wildcats defeated University 18-3 to clinch back-to-back titles. (S. Carter Action Images)

By Jerrel Swenning The Spokesman-Review

YAKIMA – Mt. Spokane slowpitch softball coach Carl Adams will wake up Sunday with another state championship and nary another gray hair.

Unlike last year, when his top-seeded Wildcats went back and forth with No. 2 University before eking out a one-run victory, Mt. Spokane delivered almost all the highlights this time around.

The Wildcats hit six home runs – including two by sophomore leadoff hitter Emme Bond and junior Riley Kinkaid’s first-inning grand slam – to roll past the Titans 18-3 in a rematch of the 2023 title game to repeat as State 3A/2A champions Saturday afternoon at the Gateway Sports Complex.

At the same time Mt. Spokane was completing its win, No. 7 Mead nearly pulled off another dramatic victory in the 4A final. The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the sixth to nearly erase a five-run deficit before top-seeded Chiawana held on for a 5-4 victory to win its fourth straight championship.

On the third of the four fields, sixth-seeded Shadle Park defeated Walla Walla 16-4 to give the GSL a 1-2-3 finish in the 3A/2A tourney.

In the 3A/2A title game, five players hit homers for Mt. Spokane, which capped an unbeaten season in which 16 of its 21 victories were by 10 runs or more. The Wildcats outscored three state opponents 62-4.

“Our kids just show up in big moments because they prepare well and have an uncanny ability to focus,” Adams said. “They’re still wanting. We’re practicing yesterday and they’re, ‘I want to get better at this,’ and, ‘Can we work on this?’ ”

The Wildcats’ roster has just two seniors.

“A lot can happen in a year, but we’re going to enjoy this, especially for our seniors – send them out the door with this – and see where we are next year,” Adams said.

Mt. Spokane hit a pair of home runs in the first, second and third innings. Bond hit her first HR to begin the bottom of first and Kincaid followed six batters later with her slam. In the second, Kaydin Bradeen had a three-run homer and Quincy Schuerman followed with a solo shot.

Bond, with a runner aboard, and Avery Fox homered in the third.

The championship is the third for the Wildcats. The Titans own the other two titles in the classification.

Ahslyn Carver had two hits – including a double – and knocked in a pair of runs for University. Grace Schneider doubled and knocked in a run, and Alaina Kudrna had two hits.

In the 4A final, Chiawana seemed all but crowned, taking a 5-0 lead into the sixth.

But, just as they had rallied from 10 runs down just to get to Yakima, and from five behind in the semifinals, the Panthers clawed their way back.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth, Jaycee Coffield doubled home two runs and Hope Murdock singled in two more. Mia Martin followed with a long flyout to end the rally.

Mead, however, was retired in order in the seventh.

“It always hurts to lose, but I am so proud of them,” Mead coach Tiffany Casedy said. “Second is always tough when you’re right there, but I would never take anything away from their fight and everything they do.”

Shadle Park started the day by thumping Kelso 26-12 to advance to the trophy round.

Madi Keon’s 4-for-5 effort – which included a solo homer, double and three RBIs – keyed the Highlanders’ 27-hit attack. Bethany Rinas homered and drove in three runs, and Madi Mann had two hits and knocked in five runs.

Keon again led the way against Walla Walla, going 3 for 3 with a grand slam and RBI double. Abby Smith added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Cheyanne Lerch added three hits.

“After dropping the nightcap to U-Hi (on Friday), we were a little nervous to see how our girls would respond,” Shadle Park coach Scott Harmon said. “They came out and played with great energy all day. They hustled, they showed great attitude and really played together.”

The GSL dominated the competition in Yakima, collecting half of the eight placing trophies and finishing 10-3, with two of the losses to league rivals.

“I am so proud of our league and how they represent,” Casedy said. “We really respect each other and it’s fun to be here cheering each other on and hoping each other is winning.”