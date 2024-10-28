Man who struck, killed pedestrian and fled is sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison

A judge sentenced a man who hit and killed a pedestrian with his car and fled the scene this summer to nearly two years in prison.

Dom Felix, 55, struck and killed Jeremy Somday on Aug. 30 in downtown Spokane. He pleaded guilty to a hit and run fatality, a felony, court records show. He was sentenced last week.

Felix fled the scene after hitting Somday at Third Avenue and Wall Street because he didn’t think he could help and there was evidence of drug use in the car, court documents say.

He told police he is a frequent methamphetamine user and was likely under the influence of the drug at the time. Somday died at the scene.

Following his admission to police, he wrote a letter apologizing to Somday’s family.