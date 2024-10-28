Prep roundup: Oakesdale advances in Southeast 1B volleyball tournament

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s Southeast 1B volleyball tournament.

Volleyball

Oakesdale 3, Liberty Christian 0: Parker Davis had 11 assists and the top-seeded Nighthawks (16-0) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Patriots (10-7) in a first-round game. Oakesdale plays DeSales on Wednesday. Liberty Christian faces Pomeroy in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Sunnyside Christian 2: Kyra Brantner dominated the court with 42 assists, 17 kills, 16 digs, three aces and a block and the second-seeded Vikings (12-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Knights (11-5) in a first-round game. Garfield-Palouse plays top-seeded Walla Walla Valley Academy in a game on Wednesday.

Walla Walla Valley Academy 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: The top-seeded Knights (13-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Eagles (7-8) in a first-round game. Walla Walla Valley Academy plays Garfield-Palouse in a game on Wednesday.

DeSales 3, Pomeroy 0: The second-seeded Irish (10-5) beat the visiting third-seeded Pirates (10-5) in a first-round game. DeSales plays top-seeded Oakesdale on Wednesday. Pomeroy faces Liberty Christian in a loser-out game on Wednesday.