A Grip on Sports: Though it has yet to snow – thankfully – college hoop season is beginning to kick into gear, though not officially

A GRIP ON SPORTS • For some odd reason the beginning of college basketball season is upon us. After all, it’s not even snowing yet. Oops, hope I didn’t jinx it. Not tonight’s exhibition game in McCarthey, featuring Portland’s Warner Pacific in the role of sacrificial lamb. Nothing will stop Gonzaga’s inevitable non-counting victory. I’m a lot more worried about it snowing.

•••••••

• And I feel that way despite my phone’s handy, dandy weather app telling me there is no chance of that in the next 10 days. Rain, sure. Snow? Not being a skier, it is easy for me to say, “thankfully, no.” (And to wish all of you who do enjoy the slopes plenty of the white stuff above 4,000 feet).

As for a Warner Pacific upset that would reverberate throughout the college hoops universe like an Armageddon asteroid? No way Ben Gregg is going to let that happen.

If you don’t know, Gregg’s dad, Matt, who once coached at Freeman High, is Warner Pacific’s athletic director. And, outside of Mark Few when a key offensive rebound is needed, Ben’s biggest fan. That means family bragging rights are on the line. And it seems wise to put your money on Team Ben in this one.

After all, his presence on the court is part of why Gonzaga is considered one of the nation’s best teams. Matt’s presence at NAIA Warner Pacific probably won’t have a lot of impact on the final score tonight.

• Yes, basketball season is here. Not officially. But the Bulldogs have already played – and lost – an exhibition with USC.

Eastern Washington won its lone scheduled exhibition, topping Whitworth 84-52 at home last Saturday. It was the first time coach Dan Monson has roamed the sidelines in his fresh-out-of-the-bag EWU polo.

The other two D-1 schools, Idaho and WSU, are not playing exhibitions, deciding instead to hold somewhat-controlled scrimmages with other programs.

The season doesn’t officially begins until Monday night. The top game in these parts? The sixth-ranked Zags hosting eighth-ranked Baylor in the Spokane Arena, a game that will start close to midnight in Waco. And will be on ESPN2.

Washington State begins the David Riley Era that night by hosting the Big Sky’s Portland State. Idaho hosts Northwest University, the Kirkland NAIA school. Eastern has the biggest challenge, on the road at new Big 12 member Colorado.

• Of course, football season isn’t over. Not close to being over. Though, with Saturday the first of five in November, I guess it is entering the stretch run. Except, this year, that term should probably be reserved for the 12-team playoff.

After all, those are the only schools allowed to have a chance to sprint down the straightaway and win the national title.

Who will be asked to participate? Four conference champions – SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC – as well as the one Group of Five titlist anointed by the selection committee. The seven “at-large” schools really won’t be that at all. There is no way the rich folks who run the game won’t populate the field with six schools from the Power Four conferences – and Notre Dame.

Everyone else, including an 11-1 Washington State team (if the Cougars win out), will be told to go pound sand. Or the football equivalent, enjoy a bowl game. It’s not a bad consolation prize, one game in a decent locale. But in this NIL and transfer portal day-and-age, swag bags and locker room dynamics aren’t enough to insure everyone suits up for the Weedeater/Oberto/ESPN Bowl.

Who won’t? First in line for the exit will be anyone with NFL dreams. Maybe even those with far-fetched dreams. There is no reason to risk injury and put more tape out there.

The other non-participants will be those on their way to a new school.

The NCAA decided earlier this month to cut the transfer portal from 45 to 30 days. It will open for entry Dec. 9, the day after the playoff field is announced. Which means NIL offers will be floating around long before that – there doesn’t seem to be any rule enforcement going on these days – and players will have to decide whether to turn down a bunch of money and play with their team in a bowl or wish everyone well and start their new life.

Our bet? Money wins out.

•••

WSU: Speaking of bowls, Jon Wilner tells us in the Mercury News he expects the Cougars to be invited to the Alamo Bowl. San Antonio. Texas. Three days after Christmas. If it happens, are you going? … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, as much as we wonder about this year’s 12-team playoff setup, it’s better than what we’ve had in the past. The past 100 years or more, we mean. … Washington is still trying to sort out its offensive line issues. … It looks as if Oregon is getting healthier as it preps for its Saturday trip to Michigan. … Is it possible Colorado will have two players invited to the Heisman ceremony? … We are not sure many college football players have had more surgeries than Utah quarterback Cam Rising. … Sadly, pain is part of being a college football player. A USC offensive lineman understands that well. … UCLA expects Nebraska to be a physical opponent. … Arizona State has its starting quarterback back. … Arizona has different expectations entering November. … In the Mountain West, Colorado State started slowly this season. It now has a shot at the conference title. … The bye allowed Air Force to welcome back another quarterback. … New Mexico also welcomed back a safety it has missed. … Boise State facing San Diego State is usually the biggest MWC game of the season. Maybe not this year. … Hawaii tried something different in the red zone last week and it worked. … In basketball news, Washington’s men won their exhibition game. By a lot. … Oregon State has reached overseas to rebuild its roster. … A judge has decided UCLA baseball can return to Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Gonzaga: We linked Theo Lawson’s story about Matt Gregg above. We link it again here. The game tips tonight on KHQ at 6 p.m. … Jim Meehan takes over the recruiting beat today, sharing the news 2025 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward Spencer Ahrens from Canada has GU in his final six. … We shared The Athletic’s preseason ranking yesterday as the Bulldogs checked in at third, only behind Alabama and Houston. The rankings ran in the S-R today.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana’s defense is trying to improve. The eighth-ranked Griz travel to Cal Poly on Saturday. … Fourth-ranked UC Davis faces Northern Colorado this week. … Women’s basketball has been played at Idaho State for 50 years. … The Weber State men won their exhibition game. … Sacramento State’s boosters are still raising NIL funds with the idea of moving the school up the college ladder.

UFC: Charlotte McKinley profiles Dr. Dylan Lemery, who has become the go-to-conditioning guy for many of the area’s fighters.

Preps: Dave Nichols passes along a roundup of Tuesday’s action, as we wind our way toward the State playoffs.

Kraken: A key early season road trip began with a bang. Seattle scored like 100 goals in the first period at Montreal. OK, four. But it seemed like a 100. And the Kraken went on to an 8-2 victory to open up its road trip.

Seahawks: Our son mentioned this a couple weeks ago. Lumen Field is no longer populated by the 12s and the 12s only. That once-proud group has been shrinking away as the Hawks’ success did the same. Have we ever mentioned sports fans are a fickle, front-running bunch? Yes we have.

Mariners: Speaking of front-running, when Anthony Volpe hit his grand slam last night, ensuring the Yankees’ eventual 11-4 win – and killing the Dodgers’ chance for a World Series sweep – we got ready for bed. On to Wednesday, to paraphrase Bill Belichick. … Volpe has such a New York name. Anthony Volpe. Sounds like a Billy Joel song lyric.

•••

• Woke up in the 4 o’clock hour this morning. Decided to sleep some more. Woke up again close to 7 a.m. The dogs are to blame. They are sleeping in. Which means so do I. Until later …