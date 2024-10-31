Music from ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ brought to life by orchestra

From staff reports

The music of the award-winning series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” will be brought to life in Spokane next week.

A live orchestra will immerse viewers within a two-hour recap of the animated series’ three seasons.

As the most dramatic and important moments from the Emmy-winning series play on a full-size cinema screen, an orchestra will play the score by original composer Jermey Zuckerman.

Zuckerman’s fusion of Western and Eastern stylings will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Tickets, starting at $30, can be found at TicketsWest.com.