GJ Hill solo homer in eighth lifts Spokane Indians over Tri-City 1-0

The Spokane Indians have found different ways to win all season. That has led them to the best overall record in the Northwest League this season by 101/2 games.

On Sunday, all it took was good pitching – and one big hit.

GJ Hill hit a solo home run in the eighth inning for the second game in a row – the Indians’ only hit of the game – in a 1-0 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils in the final regular -season game at Avista Stadium.

The first-half champion Indians (38-22, second half) took five of six in the final homestand of the season against the Dust Devils (24-36). Spokane leads Vancouver by four games with six to play for the second half title.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

“It’s just that ‘never say die’ attitude that we’ve had for the entire season,” Hill said. “We just can’t wait to carry it over into the playoffs.”

“We always find ways to win,” Indians manager Robinson Cancel said. “Our pitching was tremendous today and kept us in the game. I mean, we weren’t hitting much, but our pitching kept us in the game. And then we got that big hit by Hill.”

As with the rest of the rotation this week, starter Albert Pacheco was stellar. He went 52/3 shutout innings and allowed seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Tri-City starter Ryan Costeiu was even better. The righty tossed six no-hit innings with just two walks and eight strikeouts.

But the starters were long gone when the game was decided.

With one down in the eighth, Hill got behind Tri-City reliever Nick Mondak 1-2, then crushed an elevated fastball into the screen above the left field wall.

“I’m just trying to put a good swing on the ball and just see what happens,” he said.

Hill now has 12 home runs – including 10 in just 23 games at Avista Stadium – 10 stolen bases and 21 RBIs in 44 games with the Indians this season.

Hill doesn’t really have a reason he hits so well in Spokane.

“I don’t know, man,” he said. “It’s just a vibe, and I don’t know. I just really enjoy it.”

The first two Tri-City batters reached in the fourth inning, but Pacheco struck out the next two and Arol Vera popped out to first to end the threat.

In the fifth, the Dust Devils pulled off a double steal with two down, and the lead runner appeared to be out but was called safe. Third baseman Kyle Karros argued, and catcher Bryant Betancourt shouted something from home plate and was ejected. The next batter, Joe Redfield, flied to center to leave the runners stranded.

Tri-City put runners on the corners with two down in the sixth, and manager Robinson Cancel lifted Pacheco – at 99 pitches – in favor of Braxton Hyde, who struck out Werner Blakely to end the inning.

Hyde provided 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and Sam Weatherly handled the ninth for his fourth save.

The Indians start the final regular season six-game series in Everett on Monday at 4:05 p.m.

Playoff picture: The first-half champion Indians will travel to the second-half playoff qualifier for Games 1 and 2 on Sept. 10-11, then host Game 3 on Sept. 13 at Patterson Baseball Complex at Gonzaga University at 6:35 p.m. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be at Gonzaga on Sept. 14-15.

With the Spokane County Interstate Fair that week, other possibilities to host Games 3-5 were playing at Gesa Stadium in Pasco and playing the entire series at the second-place team’s home park.

“Playing in front of your home fans is always great,” Cancel said. “We’ve got the opportunity to play at Gonzaga, it’s a great opportunity for us and for the fans to come see us win a championship.”

Vancouver holds a three-game lead over Hillsboro with six games to play for the second-half playoff seed.