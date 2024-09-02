Idaho quarterback Jack Layne out indefinitely after suffering collarbone injury against Oregon

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

Idaho took third-ranked Oregon deep into the fourth quarter in its season opener before falling 24-14.

And it cost the Vandals their starting quarterback, at least for part of the season.

Jack Layne, a redshirt sophomore from Lake Oswego, Oregon, injured his collarbone on Idaho’s second-to-last series against the Ducks. He was taken out of the game when he tried to throw on the sideline and couldn’t, according to Vandals coach Jason Eck. Layne has had surgery to repair the injury, and while Eck expects him to return this season, the coach did not speculate Monday during a news conference when that would be.

When the Vandals travel to Wyoming on Saturday, they will start redshirt freshman Jack Wagner, from Tualatin, Oregon, at quarterback, Eck said, “continuing the tradition of backup quarterbacks.”

Wagner, 6-4, 190, got into one game a year ago. He went 4-for-5 passing for 41 yards and a touchdown, and he ran three times for 42 yards, with a long gain of 29 against Idaho State. In preseason practices, Wagner has shown impressive quickness as a runner and can make all of the throws in Idaho’s offense. His backup against the Cowboys will be Nick Josifek, a 6-0, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Walla Walla.

Former Washington State University coach Mike Price turned the Vandals on to Josifek, Eck said. Josifek was a high school teammate of Price’s grandson.

Before getting hurt against Oregon, Layne threw for 168 yards and a touchdown on a 36-yard flea flicker to tight end Jake Cox, and he ran for a 4-yard touchdown to cut Oregon’s lead to 17-14 with 9:45 to play.

But Eck reiterated Monday what he said after the game. While Idaho’s performance against the nationally ranked Ducks was impressive, going forward the Vandals must use it as a springboard to improve. Idaho played 87 defensive snaps and only 47 on offense, Eck said, and he expects more from the offense against Wyoming.

“Our style is to lead in time of possession,” he said.

Idaho’s defensive effort was led by sophomore linebacker Jaxton Eck, with 14 tackles, and senior safety Tommy McCormick with 11. Senior edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby frustrated the Ducks with two sacks, including a forced fumble, and 2.5 tackles for loss among his six tackles.

Eck also noted the game redshirt junior running back Elisha Cummings had against the Ducks. He rushed eight times for 43 yards and caught a pair of passes for 35 yards. Cummings did not play last season, and Eck said “it is awesome to have him back.”

Wyoming lost to Arizona State, 48-7, in its opening game. But Eck pointed out the Cowboys won nine games last season and were 7-0 at home.

“I do anticipate Wyoming to play a lot better than last week,” he said. However, the Vandals’ performance against Oregon set a high bar. From now on, “we are certainly very, very capable of beating any team we play this year,” he said.

Eck reported that Layne “was in good spirits” following surgery, and even while he is recovering the cerebral Layne can help the Vandals prepare for coming opponents.

“He is going to be the future coach at the University of Idaho someday,” Eck said.