Andy Perez homers, knocks in three; Spokane Indians pull away from Everett 8-4

EVERETT – Andy Perez had a busy night.

The 20-year-old shortstop, hitting in the No. 9 position, went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs including a home run and the Spokane Indians pulled away from the Everett AquaSox 8-4 in a Northwest League game at Funko Field on Wednesday.

The first-half champion Indians improved to 39-23 in the second half. The AquaSox fell to 30-32.

Down 3-0 entering the fifth, the Indians rallied to tie it. Perez hit an RBI double, a run scored on an error and Kyle Karros singled home a run. They loaded the bases with one down, but Charlie Condon grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Everett regained the lead in the bottom half as Colt Emerson singled and later scored on a groundout.

The Indians bounced back in the sixth on a two-run home run by Perez – his first in High-A after nine at Low-A Fresno earlier this season. They made it 6-4 in the seventh when Jake Snider tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Cole Carrigg launched his league-lead tying 15th home run in the eighth, a two-run shot with Perez aboard, to provide the final margin.

Karros, Snider and Skyler Messinger had two hits each for the Indians.

Starter Jack Mahoney went just three innings after getting hit with a line drive. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.