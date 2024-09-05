Country music acts – and Flo Rida – to rock Spokane County Interstate Fair grandstand stage

From staff reports

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is bringing popular country music acts to its grandstand stage next week … and rapper-singer Flo Rida.

On Tuesday, country artist Clay Walker will “hypnotize” fair audiences. The “Hypnotize the Moon” singer spent the 1990s and 2000s as a major figure in country music, beginning with his 1993 self-titled debut album. His first four albums have all been certified platinum.

Some of Walker’s other biggest tracks include “Dreaming with My Eyes Open,” “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” and “What’s It to You.”

Walker will be joined by fellow longtime country artist Eddie Montgomery.

On Wednesday, Wyoming rancher Ian Munsick is in it for the “Long Haul.” The country singer, who began performing with his two brothers as the Munsick Boys at age 10, signed a record deal in 2020. “Long Haul” was the lead single on his debut album, “Coyote Cry,” not long after in 2021.

His second studio album, 2023’s “White Buffalo,” includes “Long Live Cowgirls” – initially recorded as a duet with Cody Johnson and certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Finally, Flo Rida will wrap up the grandstand musical acts on Thursday.

Since his youth, the entertainer born Tramar Lacel Dillard has been rapping his way to fame.

His first of four albums, “Mail on Sunday,” came in 2008 and included the now-diamond single “Low” featuring T-Pain.

Flo Rida’s 2009 album “R.O.O.T.S.” was certified platinum, and he has released three others.

The artist has released many multiplatinum singles, including “Right Round” featuring Kesha, “Whistle,” “My House” and “Wild Ones” featuring Sia.

Tickets range from $40-$75 for the 7 p.m. all-ages concerts. Standing-only VIP floor tickets are for ages 21 and up only. Tickets can be purchased online through TicketsWest.