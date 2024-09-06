Things to watch: Idaho has opportunity for FCS-FBS upset against Wyoming

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Jay Sawvel, who oversaw one of the best Mountain West Conference defenses last year as Wyoming’s defensive coordinator, when the Cowboys compiled a 9-4 record and won a bowl game against Toledo, became the new head coach following the season.

After the Cowboys were rolled 48-7 by Arizona State in their opening game last week, he got a death threat.

So, coach, how do you like running a program so far?

Wyoming might feel some urgency to get the ship righted this week when Idaho comes to town. But the Vandals gave third-ranked Oregon a scare before falling 24-14 in their opener.

Idaho, despite being a 7½-point underdog against the Cowboys, certainly sees Wyoming as an opportunity to close the deal against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. The Vandals did so last year against Mountain West member Nevada, winning 33-6. Doing so again would show the seventh-ranked FCS Vandals are a legitimate title contender.

Here are three story lines to look for when the Vandals and Cowboys meet in Laramie.

1. Which Wyoming defense shows up? Sawvel, as a former defensive coordinator, could be expected to ensure the Cowboys remain strong on that side of the ball. Three were named to the preseason Mountain West all-conference team. Defensive tackle Jordan Berrtagnole had 60 tackles last year, with two sacks for loss and a forced fumble. Also earning preseason honors were linebacker Shae Suiaunoa and safety Wyett Ekeler. Ekeler lived up to billing with nine tackles against ASU.

The Cowboys, however, gave up 48 straight points before finally getting into the end zone late in the fourth quarter. If that defense shows up, new Idaho starting quarterback Jack Wagner may announce himself with a flourish. Wagner, who went through preseason camp with the Vandals with Jack Layne, came on for mop-up duty after Layne broke his collarbone late in the fourth quarter against Oregon. In practice Wagner has shown an ability to make all the throws in Idaho’s offense, and he is by far the quickest of Idaho’s four QBs.

2. If Idaho’s defense could slow down Oregon, can it overwhelm an unimpressive Wyoming offense? The Cowboys only scored against the Sun Devils when freshman receiver Chris Durr Jr. hauled in a pass from backup Wyoming quarterback Kaden Anderson late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys went without preseason all-conference tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, who is also on the John Mackey Award watch list. He was out with a leg injury, and there was no word from Wyoming whether he will be back against Idaho. The Vandals are loaded at tight end, led by redshirt junior Jake Cox, who took a 36-yard flea flicker from Layne for Idaho’s first touchdown against Oregon.

3. Watch for the Wildcat. Vandals redshirt junior running back Elisha Cummings triggered Idaho’s second touchdown against Oregon when, as a Wildcat quarterback, he pitched to Layne for the Vandals’ second score. His portfolio as a Wildcat has been expanded. In practice this week, he threw a pretty 20-yard pass to Wagner, who cruised into the end zone.