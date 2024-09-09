Idaho may need to rely on third-string quarterback Nick Josifek as injuries pile up

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – An Idaho season that began with enormous optimism was on shaky ground after this weekend’s play.

The Vandals opened the season with a stare -down against third-ranked Oregon before the Vandals narrowly lost, 24-14, and followed with a 17-13 upset of Football Bowl Subdivision’s Wyoming during which Idaho’s second quarterback, Jack Wagner, was injured in the second half .

However, Idaho coach Jason Eck held out hope that Wagner could return Saturday when the Vandals, ranked fourth in the Football Championship Subdivision, play their first home game against Albany, the team that knocked them out of the FCS quarter-finals a year ago.

Wagner, who completed his first eight throws against Wyoming, was subbing for Idaho’s original starter, Jack Layne, who broke his collarbone against Oregon.

Redshirt freshman Nick Josifek came on for the final 6 minutes, 56 seconds after Wagner exited against Wyoming with a sprained shoulder. While Josifek attempted no passes nor led Idaho to a score, Eck said the QB ran the offense competently and will start against Albany if Wagner can’t go.

“We have a lot of confidence in Nick Josifek. He is a talented young man,” Eck said.

But Eck added there is a chance Wagner will be able to play. Coaches will monitor Wagner throughout the week, and if he can get through a complete practice Friday he may be called on.

“I am optimistic, but I don’t know for sure,” Eck said of Wagner’s prospects of playing Saturday.

If Wagner is not yet recovered, Josifek will start. The Vandals are mighty thin behind him, though.

Freshman Rocco Koch would be the backup, and freshman safety Matt Irwin, from Owyhee High School, who played quarterback in high school, is working with the quarterbacks this week in case he is needed.

“I don’t think Wagner will be out long,” Eck said hopefully.

An outstanding Idaho defense that stood up to both Oregon and Wyoming will be at full strength. Senior linebacker Mathias Bertram, who missed the Wyoming game with an injury, will return against Albany, and Keyshawn James-Newby is coming off three sacks against Wyoming, to go with the two he got against the Ducks. Eck said his elite edge rusher should have been credited for an additional sack against the Cowboys.

“He should have had four sacks,” the coach mused. “He timed it up perfectly, but they called him offsides.

“He played tremendously.”

Against Albany, Eck expects a challenge. The 17th-ranked Great Danes are 1-1 following a 49-14 loss to West Virginia last week. Only five starters return from the team that beat the Vandals 30-22 in last year’s playoffs. However, Ecksaid he has “the utmost respect for their coach,” Greg Gattuso, and “this team definitely has our attention.

“They are going to come out here and play us tough,” Eck said.

He pointed out, though, he wasn’t looking for such a test when he scheduled Saturday’s regular -season home game against the Great Danes after the 2022 season. Albany was only 3-9 then.

At halftime of Saturday’s game, six outstanding former athletes and the 1988 football team will be inducted into Idaho’s hall of fame. More than 30 members of the team that reached the playoff semifinals and that holds the season record for wins with 11 will be returning to Moscow, according to Eck. They will be invited to the Vandals’ Friday walk-through, and even with Idaho’s precarious quarterback situation, Eck said he is confident.

“It will be good for our players to see (the hall of fame team),” he said. “They have had that school record for wins for too long.”