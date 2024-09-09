Work to watch for this week in Spokane

With relatively few street closures, below is a list of closures and detours to watch for this week around the city of Spokane.

The intersection of Standard Street and Lincoln Road will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic beginning Monday as crews pave on Lincoln Road between Division and Nevada streets.

Shannon Avenue is closed between Washington and Division streets.

Cheney-Spokane Road is closed between the Latah Bistro and Cedar Road.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene streets.

Ray Street is closed between Hartson and 11th avenues.

Third Avenue is closed between Freya and Rebecca streets. The detour is from Hartson Avenue to Havana Street, allowing access to eastbound Interstate 90 via Third Avenue.

The following intersections will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic: Washington Street and Maxwell Avenue; Washington Street and Boone Avenue; and Washington Street and North River Drive.

The Washington Stevens Bridge is closed. Drivers are detoured southbound on Washington Street at North River Drive and northbound on Washington Street at Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Upriver Drive is closed between Ralph Street and the Carlisle Spur, which is expected to open in October.

Ray Street and 53rd Avenue has intermittent closures.

Summit Parkway will be closed between Cedar Street and Adams Lane every Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m. for the Night Market at Kendall Yards.

The sports court at Underhill Park will be closed until fall for renovation.

The grind and overlay project on Riverside and First avenues between Hemlock and Cedar Streets will be completed Tuesday. There will be detours and closures until then.

South Riverton Avenue is closed between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street.

Ralph Street is closed between Carlisle and Euclid Avenue, expected to reopen Sept. 27.