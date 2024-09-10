Jose Cordova knocks in go-ahead run in ninth, Spokane Indians edge Vancouver 4-3

The Spokane Indians take on the Vancouver Canadians in the Northwest League championship series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sept. 10, 2024. (Spokane Indians)

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians took the season series over the Vancouver Canadians with 20 wins against eight losses. The domination – as far as wins and losses go – continued in the postseason, at least for the first game.

Jose Cordova bounced a ground-ball RBI single in the ninth inning and the Spokane Indians came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Northwest League Championship Series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Bryant Betancourt slugged a one-out triple off the right field wall. Jose Cordova fouled off a squeeze bunt attempt for strike two, then grounded a single up the middle through the drawn-in infield to drive in Betancourt.

Cole Carrigg doubled off the glove of right fielded Je’Von Ward to put runners at second and third. But Dyan Jorge and Kyle Karros went down on strikes to end the rally.

Sam Weatherly allowed a base runner but closed out a scoreless ninth for the save.

The Canadians took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Back-to-back singles put runners on the corners and Jacob Sharp’s sacrifice fly brough home Jay Harry from third. Consecutive singles by Jace Bohrofen and Adrian Pinto brought in the second run of the inning.

Spokane outfielder GJ Hill knotted the game in the fifth homering with Andy Perez aboard via base hit.

Harry poked a solo home run in the bottom half to retake the lead.

But the Indians used the long ball again to tie it when Betancourt launched a solo shot in the seventh.

Bryant Betancourt to the rescue! Spokane’s catcher absolutely tattoos this solo shot to tie things up at three in the seventh. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/C6yZRVJ7Z2 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) September 11, 2024

Indians starter Jack Mahoney allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Bryson Hammer tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Vancouver.