Three WSU students displaced from home after College Hill fire

Three Washington State University students were displaced from their rental home after a fire broke out Wednesday on College Hill in Pullman.

Firefighters were called to 830 NE Opal St. shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the three-bedroom home, according to a Pullman Fire Department news release.

Neighbors called 911 and made sure occupants of the home left. Firefighters confined the fire damage to the roof and attic while water damaged the living area on the first floor, according to the fire department.

Residents and witnesses told fire officials they could see flames and smoke coming from the back of the house and in an area where a laundry room and bathroom were located.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials suspect it may have been electrical, the release said.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials notified WSU Student Affairs, which helped the three students find alternative housing.

Whitman County Rural District 12 also responded to the fire, and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department covered potential Pullman calls while Pullman and Whitman County firefighters focused on the blaze.