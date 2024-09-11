Vancouver Canadians edge Spokane Indians 4-3 to even NWL championship series

Spokane Indians third base Kyle Karros watches his first inning home run leave the park against the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sept. 11, 2024. (Spokane Indians)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – It was another tense one at Nat Bailey Stadium for Game 2 of the best-of-5 Northwest League championship series. Unlike Tuesday, though, the home team held on this time.

Vancouver scored two runs in the sixth inning to wrest the lead away, added an insurance run in the seventh and held on to beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Wednesday to even the series at one game apiece.

Down 2-1, the Canadians put runners at the corners on back-to-back singles with no outs in the bottom of the sixth. Indians manager Robinson Cancel went to the bullpen for lefty Bryson Hammer, pitching for the second consecutive game.

On Hammer’s first pitch, Brennan Orf lined one inside the first-base bag and into the right-field corner to score both runners and put the Canadians up 3-2. Vancouver made it 4-2 in the seventh on a walk and two singles, the second by Cutter Coffey – a broken-bat hit that fell softly in front of Charlie Condon in left.

The Indians put runners at the corners with one down in the eighth and Condon’s sacrifice fly scored Kyle Karros to make it a one-run game. Jose Cordova singled with two down in the ninth, but Cole Carrigg grounded out to end it.

Karros staked the visitors to an early lead with a solo home run in the first. Vancouver answered in the second. Jay Harry walked, stole second and scored on No. 9 hitter Jacob Sharp’s two-out single.

It stayed that way until the Indians’ half of the sixth. Carrigg led off with a double, went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Karros doubled and Condon walked, prompting a pitching change. Lefty JJ Sanchez took over and got Andy Perez to bounce out to end the rally.

Indians starter Connor Staine went five innings plus two batters. He gave up three runs on seven hits, striking out seven and walking two. Vancouver starter Juaron Watts-Brown struck out 10 over 5⅔ innings. He allowed two runs on six hits.