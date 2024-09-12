2024 Fall Preps Preview: Volleyball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League volleyball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2023 season.

GSL 4A

Ferris (10-9, 4-5, sixth): The Saxons will look to return to the state stage for the second-straight season, while running everything through returning all-GSL honorable mention setter Kjersti Jacobson – who competed on the U16 All-Star Evergreen Region team this summer. Also back for coach Staci Hazelbaker is senior middle Olivia Hart and junior outside Callie Hutchison.

Gonzaga Prep (18-3, 9-1, second): Coach Nikki Leonard is back for her second year, but will have to replace some key players from last year’s talented squad. Gone is league MVP Lilli Etter and first-team selection Maddie Finnegan, but the Bullpups do return sisters Emma and Mara Sandberg – both of whom were second-team selections a year ago.

Lewis and Clark (9-11, 4-5, seventh): No information provided.

Mead (17-1, 10-0, first): The Panthers quest for a second-straight state title will be paced by the return of state player of the year Ava Durgan and all-GSL second-team selection Romy Tyler. Coach Shawn Wilson also has plenty of experience on the court with eight seniors on the squad.

GSL 3A

Central Valley (7-11, 6-3, fourth): Collegiate-bound talents Maddy Joswick (Washington State) and Tatyana Jennings (Cal Poly Humbolt) hope to get the Bears back to state for the first time since 2021. Fourth-year coach Kazlyn Roullier returns six letterwinners to a squad that will drop down to the 3A ranks.

Cheney (5-10, 1-8, ninth): Blackhawks coach Shellie Klinkenberg returns a young core from last season, led by outside hitter CeCe Martin and libero Claire Watkins. “This group of girls is a tight-knit group. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and work really well together,” Klinkenberg said.

Mt. Spokane (12-5, 6-3, third): Darcy McMurray, who led Clackamas, Oregon, to state for three years, takes over as coach of the Wildcats, who return nine letterwinners from last year’s team that placed fifth at state. “There were huge contributors who graduated,” McMurray said. “But we have a strong core of returners.”

Ridgeline (10-7, 5-4, fifth): Fourth-year coach Whitney Abell returns seven seniors, including Araleigh Arnold and Brooklyn Hillman – who have committed to University of Providence Montana (NAIA) and Rahni Greene, who has committed to play for Cal Poly Humbolt State (D2).

Shadle Park (16-4, 9-1, first 2A): Gone is two-time GSL 2A MVP Abbey Flerchinger, but longtime coach Brooke Meyer returns seven letter winners off of last year’s first-place squad. First-team libero Haylie Steel and second-team middle hitter Teagan Schroeder will lead the Highlanders in their return to the 3A ranks.

University (7-10, 2-8, eighth): No information provided.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (8-11, 4-6, fourth): First-year coach Margie Denton lost six seniors from last year’s team but does return three starters and six letterwinners. Senior outside hitter Ella Leavitt and setter Hayley Barnea hopes to guide the Bantams back toward the top of the standings.

Deer Park (11-8, 7-5, third NEA): New coach Kirsten Pinkney will be tasked with the challenge of moving up from the 1A ranks to 2A for the Stags, but she has plenty of experience back. Senior outside hitters Camryn Chapman and Caitlyn Watson should provide the spark for Deer Park, while the defense will be led by senior libero Emma Brownell.

East Valley (3-14, 2-8, fifth): No information provided.

North Central (3-13, 0-9, 10th 3A/4A): Coach Karrie Delp is back for her fourth season in charge of the Wolfpack and will lean on a pair of experienced seniors in outside hitter Amanda Schwahn and setter Jaela Susemiehl. “I think we will compete with most everyone in 2A. But that’ll mean running the gauntlet to even have a shot at postseason through the 3A teams,” Delp said.

Pullman (15-7, 7-3, third): Sixth-year coach Megan McNannay will have some holes to fill after losing three all-league players from last year’s team that took sixth at state. Back though is second-team middle blocker Jasmyne Washington, one of three returning starters for the Greyhounds.

Rogers (1-16, 0-10, sixth): Coach Amy Gipe brings back four varsity players from last year’s squad, led by the trio of Maya Valerio, Hayley Ying and Cydney Pernell. “The focus this season is on reception excellence and having well-rounded defense,” Gipe said.

West Valley (11-6, 8-2, second): Last year’s GSL 2A coach of the year Mark Weis returns four starters off of a team that took second in 2A a season ago. Leading the charge will be first-team selections Kendall Focht (setter) and Hailey Colyar (outside), along with second-team libero Khloe Wanberg and middle blocker Macy Osborn.