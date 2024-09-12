No ‘Smoke’: Walker Hayes to take Northern Quest stage on Friday

From staff reports

Viral sensation Walker Hayes will be bringing his pop-country flare to Spokane.

Walker Hayes first break-out single was in 2017 with the two-times platinum “You Broke Up with Me.” Other late singles from the late 2010s like “90’s Country” and “Don’t Let Her” also fared well and have gone gold since.

The 2021 single “Fancy Like” took Hayes to new heights as it went viral on social media, hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and took the top spot on the U.S. Country as well as U.S. Country Airplay charts. The track has gone six-times platinum.

The record featuring the massive hit, “Country Stuff the Album,” has also gone platinum. The third single from the album, “AA,” has been certified two-times platinum.

Last year, Hayes released a new album, “New Money,” but his most recent releases include the singles “Smoke” with Connor Price and “Ball Player.”

Hayes will be performing at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Friday. Tickets, starting at $29.50, for the 7:30 p.m. show are available online at northernquest.com.