‘There is no revenge’: Defensive line anchors Idaho ahead of FCS playoff rematch against Albany

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – On their second trip from New York to Moscow in two years, Albany University’s offensive linemen may be approaching Idaho’s senior edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby with deserved admiration .

Against No. 3 Oregon, when he had two sacks, and Mountain West foe Wyoming, when he had three, James-Newby has shown a knack for getting into opponents’ backfields and disrupting plays at the Football Bowl Championship level.

The Vandals in their home opener Saturday entertain the 1-1 Great Danes, who knocked Idaho out of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs 30-22 in the second round last year. But James-Newby is not dismissing Idaho’s first game against an FCS foe, after two weeks of standing up to FBS competition following a 24-14 loss to the Ducks and a 17-13 upset of the Cowboys, as a step down in quality.

“What is the expression? Hard work beats talent. It doesn’t matter if it is FBS or FCS. It is how much effort you put in,” James-Newby said.

At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, he is no giant at defensive end and he does not plan to come up short in effort against Albany.

The Big Sky Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his game against Wyoming, James-Newby left practice Wednesday in clear pain. He had shucked his shoulder pads late in the workout and spent the remainder of it making big arm swings to convince a trainer that his shoulder was still functional. But he shrugged off the medical attention.

“I rolled it wrong,” James-Newby said of his injury, asserting he is good to go against the Great Danes.

While he is the face of a deep defensive line rotation for the Vandals this season, James-Newby disagrees that Idaho’s outstanding defensive performances in its first two games is all about him.

One of his teammates, 6-1, 290-pound sophomore tackle Dallas Afalava, who is also a preseason All-Big Sky Conference defensive player, characterizes James-Newby as “a big character, and he can back it up, too.”

For his part, James-Newby said of playing next to guys like Afalava. “It’s lit to have the people next to you as good as you.”

This is the second year he and James-Newby have played on Idaho’s line together, Afalava said, and they are building chemistry while frustrating offenses. James-Newby has 10 tackles, including his five sacks and two forced fumbles. With six tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery, Afalava makes offenses pay if they routinely assign extra blockers to James-Newby.

“We just came together,” Alafava said of their partnership .

Alafava said he doesn’t feel he has any ownership in James-Newby’s sacks.

“I need all three of these guys to go as crazy and as hard as me,” James-Newby said of his linemates. “All of that matters.”

Idaho’s defense may have to carry the Vandals against Albany since the Vandals’ quarterback rotation is getting tested. Opening-game starter Jack Layne was knocked out late in the second half against Oregon with a broken collarbone. Redshirt freshman backup Jack Wagner mopped up against the Ducks and led Idaho over Wyoming, until he went out in the final 6 minutes with a shoulder sprain.

Another redshirt freshman, Nick Josifek, finished up against the Cowboys. Behind him, the Vandals have a pair of true freshmen. Rocco Koch was at least recruited at a quarterback. Matt Irwin, who was recruited at a safety, played quarterback in high school and has been working with the quarterbacks this week in practice.

Wagner has practiced this week, howerver, and Idaho coach Jason Eck holds out hope that he will be available against the Great Danes.

James-Newby and Afalava don’t dwell on the fact that Albany ended Idaho’s season last year in the Kibbie Dome. Afalava said that in his second season as a starter he has more responsibilities than he did a year ago but claims “no personal agenda.”

“I think it is going to be real exciting,” James-Newby said of the game. “But it’s a regular game. There is no revenge.”

The Vandals are coming home after two weeks on the road.

“I am excited to see our fans,” James-Newby said.

The crowd will have the opportunity to see UI’s outstanding defense in person.

“We get the noise now,” James-Newby said.