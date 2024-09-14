No. 4 Idaho makes statement with 41-13 win over No. 17 Albany

Idaho running back Elisha Cummings (20) slips through a group of UAlbany defenders on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Albany’s opening drive Saturday may have stirred up anxious memories of the Great Danes’ 30-22 upset of Idaho in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals in the Kibbie Dome last December.

Those doubts didn’t linger, however, given the Vandals’ dominating 41-13 win in the rematch.

Albany used an effective passing game on its opening 11-play drive after Jamal Cooney brought the kickoff to Albany’s 42. Quarterback Myles Burkett connected four times with wide receiver Levi Wentz, and Burkett’s pass to an uncovered Griffin Woodell in the end zone was only nullified by an ineligible player downfield penalty.

But the drive stalled on Idaho’s 20 when John Opalko missed a field goal.

After absorbing that shot, things could not have gone better for the Vandals. A bold reverse on the first play from scrimmage to Emmerson Cortez Menjivar gave the Vandals a first down near midfield. Running back Elisha Cummings then burst through a gap, sprinting and spinning through the middle of the defense to the 12-yard line. From there, QB Jack Wagner found Jordan Dwyer for the first of their two touchdown connections. Although the Vandals’ 2-point conversion failed, a message had been sent.

“Their offense came out hot to start with,” Idaho senior safety Tommy McCormick said. “We had to fend that off a little,”

The Vandals held Albany at arm’s length the rest of the way. The lopsided score allowed Idaho to play many reserves in the second half.

The Great Danes (1-2) entered ranked 17th after beating Long Island University and keeping it interesting against West Virginia before falling 49-14.

Idaho (2-1) was ranked fourth after dropping a 24-14 opening game to Oregon and coming back last week to beat Wyoming 17-13.

“This was a good win for our team in all three phases,” Vandals coach Jason Eck said. “It was another step for our program to play a ranked team. I don’t recall any of our ranked wins as dominant in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams.”

Albany’s high-water mark was a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter that trimmed UI’s lead to 6-3.

Idaho stormed down the field on its next possession and went 69 yards in 11 plays, capped by Nate Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run. The series highlight was Wagner ducking out of a rush on third-and-11 at his 20, sprinting right, and preserving the drive with a first-down pass to a sliding Dwyer at midfield.

“I know what he is capable (of),” Wagner said. “It is kind of one of those trust things. … I put my trust in him, and he’ll go make the play.”

Wagner also found Dwyer for a second touchdown on a delay pattern from 4 yards out in the second quarter, giving the Vandals a 20-3 advantage.

Dywer finished with five receptions for 68 yards, including his two scores. UI’s Mark Hamper added three catches for 74 yards.

Wagner completed 10 of 20 passes for 156 yards and the touchdowns to Dwyer.

Idaho scored again with 7:11 left in the first half on Andrew Marshall’s 47-yard punt return for a 27-3 lead.

The Vandals continued to create highlights in the second half. The defense stopped an Albany third-quarter drive when tackle Dallas Afalava and edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby caught Burkett behind the line for back-to-back tackles for loss.

Idaho polished off its next possession when Thomas collided with Albany defensive back Cam Stodghill at the goal line from 2 yards out, lowered a shoulder and drove Stodghill into the end zone.

On the Great Danes’ next play, McCormick intercepted a Burkett pass and returned it 25 yards for Idaho’s final touchdown.

As a sophomore, McCormick was dubbed “Takeaway Tommy” by Eck after McCormick had four interceptions, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick. An All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention as a junior, McCormick finished with 62 tackles but no takeaways.

“It feels really good,” McCormick said of the interception return. “It has been a long time since I have had an interception, and this was the first time I returned one for a touchdown. I am very appreciative.”

Eck praised defensive coordinator Dan Jackson for the play. He said Jackson dialed up a blitz that put enough pressure on Burkett that McCormick could read his eyes, know where the ball was going and jump the route.

“That was a good call by coach Jackson,” Eck said.

Eck also said the Vandals lost two offensive linemen for the year to injuries in the Wyoming game, right guard Charlie Vliem and center Kaden Robnett.

The Vandals apparently came out of the Albany game in good shape. Wagner, who left late against Wyoming with a shoulder sprain, was not entirely healed but close to 100% against the Great Danes, according to Eck,

With Idaho’s big lead, Wagner sat out much of the second half while redshirt freshman Nick Josifek ran the offense. Josifek completed 1 for 3 passes for 17 yards.

Albany’s Burkett led all passers with 290 yards, completing 23 of 38 with an interception and a touchdown.

Albany’s Wentz, Seven McGee and Jackson Parker had five receptions apiece. Wenz led all receivers with 114 yards, accounting for Albany’s lone touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Burkett with just less than 2 minutes left.

Thomas and Cummings gave Idaho a potent ground game. Thomas had eight carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and Cummings had 11 carries for 73 yards.