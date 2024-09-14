Prep roundup: Rylee Vanos leads Mead girls soccer to win at Eastmont

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls soccer

Mead 4, Eastmont 2: Rylee Vanos scored one goal with three assists and the visiting Panthers (2-2-1) defeated the Wildcats (1-3) in East Wenatchee, Washington.

University 4, Eisenhower 1: Carsyn Gildehaus scored three goals with an assist and the visiting Titans (4-1) defeated the Cadets (1-5) in Yakima.

Lewis and Clark 3, Olympia 2: Gretchen Dornay scored three goals, the third on a direct free kick for a two-goal lead in the 45th minute, and the Tigers (-1) edged the Bears (2-1).

Coeur d’Alene 4, North Central 0: Kaylie Smart scored two goals and the Vikings (2-7) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1). Abby Liezen made 10 saves for NC.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Kamiakin 2: Ava Felice made it a two-goal game in the 58th minute and the visiting Bullpups (2-2) held off the Braves (2-2). Pearl Garabedian added a goal and an assist for G-Prep.

Woodinville 4, Ridgeline 1: The visiting Ridgeline Falcons (0-2-2) fell to Woodinville (2-0). Details were unavailable.

Colville 2, Rogers 0: The visiting Crimson Hawks (2-2) defeated the Pirates (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 2, Brewster 1: Lainey Higgins scored twice in the first half and the Eagles (1-3) beat the visiting Bears (0-2-1).

Volleyball

Cheney 3, North Central 1: Mairyn Oregan had seven kills, Leah Pettet added 17 assists, and the visiting Blackhawks (1-2) defeated the Wolfpack (0-3) 25-14, 25-14, 28-30, 25-20. Mandy Schwahn had nine kills for NC.

Cross country

Highlander Invitational: Lake City’s Logan Anderson won the boys senior race in 12 minutes, 38.40 seconds and Kylah Madariaga of Wenatchee won the girls senior race in 14:22.70 at Shadle Park HS.

Mead’s Jaedon Phillips was second (12:46.30) in the boys race and teammate Tayvian Murphy placed fifth (13:27.50). In the girls race, East Valley’s Veronica Garcia placed third (15:14.40), West Valley’s Hadassah Duff was fourth (15:41.50) and Lewis and Clark’s Katie Lubbe finished fifth (16:05.20).