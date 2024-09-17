A Grip on Sports: Belichick shines, Idaho has another road test and the M’s somehow are still a playoff factor as we contemplate this Taco Tuesday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Like millions of other Americans, we love to watch football on TV. Doesn’t matter which level, just give us a game, a tasty snack and a comfy chair and we’re good. But when an extra attraction, one we didn’t even know we needed, is added, as it was last night, we can’t help but sit and smile.

•••••••

• Our son had the Eagles/Falcons game on as we wandered downstairs last night after finishing the dinner dishes. But it wasn’t the regular ESPN broadcast. On the left side of the big screen were three talking heads: Peyton (or is it Paintin’?) and Eli Manning and special guest Bill Belichick.

Oh, great, we thought, another old guy stumbling through some boring stories and reminiscing about how he used to do it. Yes, we understood as those thoughts formed, we were probably just projecting. Thankfully, we were wrong. And, yes, we know we are late to this particular party.

Belichick, who is a re-occuring guest on the retired quarterbacks’ show, is a marvel. A Bob Newhart-like deadpan marvel. His stories were always insightful and mainly funny. His delivery was almost always perfect. And he brought something to the broadcast we didn’t know we needed. Depth of instruction.

Did anyone else get the impression Belichick was coaching those of us in their living rooms? Using his unparalleled historical knowledge and his deep insight into what was happening on the field to allow us to understand aspects of the game we never even thought of before?

Through in Peyton’s wit, enthusiasm and physical energy and the whole segment was as good as football on TV can get.

Eli? He smiled a lot. Said a few things we had trouble making out. And, occasionally, snuck in a zinger aimed at his brother. Most of which hit.

• When perusing the University of Idaho’s football schedule before the season, pinpointing the Vandals’ key nonconference game was pretty difficult.

Was it going to be the opener at Oregon? Not because UI had a chance, but because leaving Eugene healthy was of upmost importance.

Or was it the next week at Wyoming? The Cowboys at home, more than a mile in the sky, is always a test, but one that presented an opportunity for Idaho to earn a bunch of money and an FBS victory.

Game three? At home in a revenge-scenario? Albany, last year’s playoff villain in a return visit to the Kibbie Dome?

Three good candidates. All certainly better than the fourth one, a mediocre Abilene Christian team on the road just before Big Sky play begins. Turns out the last may just be first.

Of all the changes the transfer portal has wrought, the most interesting is how its brought the ability to turn a program on a dime. Literally. A team can be average one season, as the Wildcats, 5-6 in 2023, were, and a tougher-than-a-Sizzler steak the next. The opposite is true as well, though despite some big losses, the fourth-ranked Vandals have avoided that fate thus far in their 2-1 start.

Which means Saturday’s game in Texas will match two ranked teams – ACU is 19th in the FCS this week – and holds the promise of another resume-building win for Idaho.

• Resume doesn’t matter in Major League Baseball. All that matters is record. With a dozen games left, the Mariners seemingly have to add a least nine more wins if they want to have any hope of playing in the postseason.

Go 9-3 and Houston is catchable in the American League West. Though, to be fair, the Astros would have to finish 5-7 for the M’s to forge a tie. There are three games between the two in Houston next week, so Seattle has a bit of its fate in its hands. Win one of those three, end the season tied in the standings and the M’s advance through their winning record over Houston.

The better bet? Catching Minnesota in the wild card – but only marginally better than the chances of reeling in the Astros. Why? The Twins lead Seattle by two games, though that is really three, as Minnesota holds the tiebreaker. The same can be said of the Tigers, who won five of the six games between the two. Detroit is a half-game in front of Seattle today, and finish the season with three games at home against the historically bad White Sox.

Can it be done? Sure. Will it? Well, that’s why we watch, isn’t it?

•••

WSU: We’ve had Friday’s game with San Jose State circled on our calendar for a long time. And, yes, we still use a paper calendar. Did we mention we’re not young? Anyhow, the visit from San Jose State seemed from the beginning as a trap game, preceded by the Apple Cup and followed by a trip to always tough Boise State. Now that the Spartans, under new coach Ken Niumatalolo, the longtime Navy leader, are 3-0, it has assumed the position of biggest trap game of the year. Greg Woods attended Jake Dickert’s presser yesterday and has this first look at the contest, which will be televised on The CW Network. … Greg also has a notebook that updates the Cougars’ injury situation. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, who else is the conference targeting as it continues to expand to meet the NCAA threshold of eight football-playing schools? John Canzano is reporting this morning Tulane and Memphis are atop the list. The two American Athletic Conference schools will be part of a discussion this week, according to Canzano. … He also has his usual mailbag, with a lot of questions about the Pac-12. … There is a couple of Jon Wilner columns we passed along yesterday that appeared in the S-R today. They cover the history of the conference’s recent expansion and the Best of the West rankings. … Wilner also has his CFP projections in the Mercury News today. … Oregon State has to shake off the bad home loss to Oregon quickly. Another Big Ten team is in town this weekend. That would be Purdue, making its first trip to Corvallis and also coming off a bad beatdown. … Bad play call? Or poor execution? Washington coach Jedd Fisch changed his tune Monday, blaming his players’ execution for the fourth-down failure in the Apple Cup. Brings to mind John McKay’s quote when he coached the winless Tampa Bay Bucs way back when. Asked about his team’s execution after another loss, all McKay answered was “I’m in favor of it.” Not a great way to keep the locker room. … The offensive line felt it made big strides during Colorado’s loss at Nebraska. … Utah faces a real test with Oklahoma State. … The Utes’ defensive coordinator – and head-coach-in-waiting – faced his own not that long ago. … First-year coach DeShaun Foster hopes UCLA is motivated by its last tough loss. … USC had a bye to get ready for this Saturday’s showdown at Michigan. … Arizona has a bye this week after its first loss. … Big 12 play arrives for Arizona State this Saturday with Texas Tech. … In the Mountain West, the conference has to regroup after the Pac-12 grabbed the four best football schools. And now it looks as if Air Force might take off. … Where does that leave the rest without a lot of interest, like Nevada and New Mexico? Stuck in a bad situation. … Hawaii may want to take advantage of the MWC’s issues. … Colorado State is dealing with key injuries. And a case of too much talking. … Utah State showed improvement in the loss to Utah. … Wyoming is holding the course offensively. … In basketball news, San Diego State sees the Pac-12 as a trade-up. … Utah has its nonconference schedule finished.

EWU: Cooper Kupp will be out for a while. Maybe a long while. Bad news for him. Bad news for the L.A. Rams. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Portland State expects to be able to play the road game at Boise State this week. It had to cancel last week’s game with South Dakota after a whooping cough outbreak. … A Montana defensive end has come back from last year’s injury and returned with a bang. … Montana State has, checks notes, Mercyhurst on the schedule this week.

Idaho: We delved into the Vandals quite a bit above. And linked Peter Harriman’s story about Saturday’s ACU game there as well. If you missed it (or ignored it), we link to again here.

Preps: Dave Nichols passes along a roundup of Monday’s action.

Indians: Dave’s big story today, however, is on the Northwest League champion Spokane Indians. He delves deeply in how Colorado’s affiliate became the 20th league champion in the city’s history. Pretty cool story and a pretty cool season.

Mariners: The M’s picked up a half-game on the Twins – wild card leaders – and the Astros – A.L. West leaders – without playing last night. Both lost. They lost a half-game on the Tigers, who they were tied with in the wild card race entering the day. Now the A.L. East-leading Yankees come to T-Mobile, with Aaron Judge chasing history and the Mariners still chasing those three teams. … Collin Snider might be the key for the M’s down the stretch. Yes, it’s OK to say “who?”

Seahawks: Yes, the Hawks are 2-0. But the caliber of opponent – sorry Kent – means Seattle still has plenty to prove. … Mike Macdonald is willing to share where he believes the Seahawks need to improve. … And Bob Condotta is willing to answer four questions.… How have the Hawks earned those two wins? Here are some reasons.

Reign: Gotham FC, which benefited from adding a couple former Seattle players in the offseason, came into Lumen Field last night and picked up a 2-0 win.

Storm: Gabby Williams skipped the first part of the WNBA season, ostensibly to prepare with her French teammates for the Paris Olympics. After earning a silver medal – and just missing out on the top prize – the multi-talented player re-signed with the Storm. And has given them a boost.

Kraken: The team announced a couple of additions to its broadcasts next season. The Kraken are bringing in longtime ESPN host Linda Cohn, teaming her with Seattle veteran Ian Furness to host the new in-house broadcasting arm that will replace Root.

Golf: Tiger Woods had another back surgery this week. He hopes to return to playing on the PGA Tour next season. Why? Because he can do whatever he wants. It’s his life.

Olympics: Jordan Chiles has filed an appeal with the Switzerland Supreme Court, trying to get back the bronze medal she earned on the mat – and had taken away on a disputed technicality days later.

•••

• Our trash is picked up bright and early on Wednesdays. Which makes Tuesday not only Taco Night but Mow-The-Lawn day. Those two chores are usually split among the homeowners. But not this week. We’re on our own. Makes for a busy day. All of those of you stuck in some dusty office today are probably shaking your heads and cussing at us under your breath. Understandable. But, hey, we might have to put in a three-or-four-hour work day today. We’re not in that kind of shape. Until later …