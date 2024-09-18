Prep roundup: Addy Nordean scores, Tayler Nordean saves for University girls soccer; West Valley cross country sweeps East Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls soccer

University 1, Ferris 0: Addy Nordean scored in the 57th minute and the visiting Titans (4-1-1) beat the Saxons (3-3) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium. Tayler Nordean made three saves for the clean sheet.

Shadle Park 4, Riverside 0: Peyton Boston, Everson Davis, Jade Lipscomb and Lucy Hicks scored one goal apiece and the Highlanders (2-4) shut out the Rams (1-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Auryah Howard made three saves for the clean sheet.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ridgeline 2: Jennah Wanner scored the go-ahead goal, her second of the game, in the 75th minute and the Bullpups (3-2) edged the visiting Falcons (1-3-2). Natalie Thompson scored two goals for Ridgeline.

Volleyball

Lakeside 3, Lake Roosevelt 1: Bella Tobeck had 13 kills, Ashlyn Kreuch had 10 digs and the Eagles (3-1) beat the visiting Raiders (1-3) .

Cross country

Pullman vs. Rogers: Rogers’ Daniel Rodriguez Villareal won the boys race at Franklin Park in 17 minutes, 58 seconds, but the Greyhounds beat the Pirates 20-42. Pullman’s Ada Harris (22:27) led the Greyhounds in a sweep of the girls race.

East Valley vs. West Valley: West Valley’s Evan McKenzie won the boys race in 17:48 at Millwood Meadows, leading the Eagles to a 17-43 win. WV’s Hadassah Duff won the girls race in 19:30, edging EV’s Veronica Garcia (20:13), and leading the Eagles to a 21-39 win.