Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We have some interesting questions to address and will get right down to business.

• A column about a study that found resistance training yields benefits for adults in their 80s and 90s – and older! – got quite a bit of interest, including this letter from a reader: “I do wish you had told these folks that lifting weights doesn’t have to mean really heavy weights. I imagine a lot of people have an image of weightlifting involving pressing 300 pounds,” he said. “If you write on this subject again, you can do older adults a great service by letting them know that benefits can be had from weights as light as 2 to 5 pounds.” Thank you for making an excellent point. When you begin weightlifting, you want to exercise at your existing level of fitness. Older adults can begin with weights as light as a pound. Through repetition, and with proper form, they can gain strength. If desired, they can gradually move up to heavier weights.

• We heard from a reader asking about the biopsy she recently underwent. “After a breast biopsy, they installed a titanium marker,” she wrote. “Do I need to worry about that if I get an MRI in the future?” This type of tissue marker, sometimes also known as a clip, is used to identify a specific site from which cells were taken during a biopsy. Its presence allows doctors to locate the precise area in future scans and if treatment is needed. These types of markers are about the size of a sesame seed and cannot be felt. They can safely remain in place during an MRI and will not set off a metal detector.

• A recent column discussed how the stigma associated with hearing aids can prevent some people from using them. An otolaryngologist in Chicago has shared his approach to the challenge. “In these cases, I often recommend the family try a ClearCast PAL, a personal assistive listening device,” he wrote. “This is an FDA-registered medical device that works really well to help seniors hear conversations and the television clearly without having to rely on hearing aids. In my experience, there is little reluctance to trying this product as it looks like a set of headphones. It is also very easy to put on and take off, so the user can use it when they want.” Thank you for this suggestion. The device you mention falls into the category of assisted listening systems, or ALS. Some people with hearing loss find these easier to use, and also more affordable, than hearing aids. They are not a replacement for hearing aids, but can be a first step to the management of hearing loss.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write to us. We love hearing from you. It is time for a reminder that we cannot examine any medical records or data, offer a diagnosis, comment on treatment plans or offer a second opinion.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.