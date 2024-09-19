Tycho, and their ‘Infinite Health,’ to rock the Knit on Friday

From staff reports

Chillwave group Tycho are heading to the Knitting Factory.

Led and created by Scott Hansen the band has been combining post-rock, ambient, electronic and indie sounds since 2002.

Fan-favorite Tycho tracks include “Awake,” “A Walk,” “Weather” and “Totem.”

Tycho has received two Grammy nominations for “Best Dance/Electronic Album,” one for 2016’s “Epoch” and another for 2019’s “Weather.”

Their latest album, “Infinite Health,” was released in August.

Tycho will perform Friday at the Knitting Factory. Tickets, $45-$75, for the 8 p.m. show are available online at sp.knittingfactory.com.