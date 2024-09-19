The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
77°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Tycho, and their ‘Infinite Health,’ to rock the Knit on Friday

Scott Hansen of Tycho performs April 15, 2017, at the Outdoor Stage during Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

From staff reports

Chillwave group Tycho are heading to the Knitting Factory.

Led and created by Scott Hansen the band has been combining post-rock, ambient, electronic and indie sounds since 2002.

Fan-favorite Tycho tracks include “Awake,” “A Walk,” “Weather” and “Totem.”

Tycho has received two Grammy nominations for “Best Dance/Electronic Album,” one for 2016’s “Epoch” and another for 2019’s “Weather.”

Their latest album, “Infinite Health,” was released in August.

Tycho will perform Friday at the Knitting Factory. Tickets, $45-$75, for the 8 p.m. show are available online at sp.knittingfactory.com.