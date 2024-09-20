Things to watch: Eastern Washington must improve on third down to beat Nevada

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

RENO, Nevada – Back-to-back losses to FCS teams have put the Eastern Washington football team in a spot that’s been all too familiar the past couple of seasons: under .500.

Following seasons in which they finished 3-8 and 4-7, a 1-2 start is hardly inspiring hope outside the program.

But inside the program, the Eagles remain confident.

“The biggest thing,” senior offensive lineman Brenden Rivera said this week, “is just continuing to go to practice, go to work everyday, trust your process, trust your rules, get back in the playbook, study the film, learn from it and get back after it.”

Playing Nevada (1-3) – kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno – gives the Eagles a chance to knock off a Mountain West team, something they did most recently in 2021 when quarterback Eric Barriere led them past UNLV 35-33 in double overtime.

Using that game as a blueprint, here are three keys for the Eagles as they try to get another FBS win:

1. Win third down: In their 42-27 victory over Monmouth this year, the Eagles converted on 8 of 13 third downs; in their two losses, they were a combined 8 for 26 in those situations.

Three years ago against UNLV, Eastern was far more successful on third down (7 of 14) than the Rebels were (4 of 15). Although UNLV won the time of possession by a considerable margin (47 minutes to 24), the Eagles forced six punts and only punted three times .

This season, Nevada’s offense has converted on 31 of 61 third downs (the Wolf Pack have played four games, one more than Eastern) and its defense has allowed teams to convert 20 of 49 times.

2. Score points when they can: Eastern has done a good job of capping its drives with points this season, scoring on 13 of 14 red-zone trips (their last visit, which ended in a turnover-on-downs against Southeastern Louisiana, is the sole scoreless visit). Eleven of those scores have been touchdowns.

Against UNLV, the Eagles left points on the board. Seth Harrison attempted five field goals but made just two, and one of the misses came from 32 yards away at the end of regulation. That Eagles team overcame those miscues. This one hasn’t proved to be so capable.

This season, Nevada is 2 for 4 kicking field goals. EWU kicker Soren McKee has made both of his attempts, which both have been from 36 yards.

3. Get to the quarterback: This is something Eastern hasn’t done this year. As a team, the Eagles have just three sacks. Through four games, Nevada has allowed six sacks, but four of those came last week against Big Ten team Minnesota in a 27-0 loss.

One reason Eastern kept UNLV out of the end zone until the fourth quarter was because of its pass pressure, as the Eagles finished with five sacks. That season’s Eagles later recorded six sacks against Idaho and five against Weber State, but the program hasn’t had that many in a single game since.

Eastern is relying on a mixture of veterans and young players – operating within a variety of formations – to keep the defensive line fresh and effective. This would be as good of a week as any for that group to win the line of scrimmage on passing downs and keep steady pressure on Nevada’s quarterback.