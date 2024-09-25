A Grip on Sports: A good indication college athletics have become professional grade? When conferences begin suing each other in federal court

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We could be considered a professional writer, if you define “professional” as getting paid to do the job. And this professional writer believes his focus today should be on the three major professional sporting entities in the state: MLB, the NFL and, of course, college football.

• We’ll start with the last one first. After all, what’s going on in this part of the country between the Pac-12 and Mountain West transcends the region. It is national news. Most federal lawsuits between two conferences are, we guess. Not that we’ve experienced any in the eight decades we’ve walked the earth.

If you are just returned from backpacking in the Dolomites or something, we’ll catch you up. When the two members of the Pac-12 needed football games for the 2024 season, the neighboring Mountain West stepped up. Altruistically, of course. The $14 million the duo had to pay? That was for the effort. Even if the total was well above market rate – at least according to the Pac-12.

Included in the agreement for the games? A section spelling out how much the Pac-12 would have to pay the MWC if the latter’s schools left to join the former at some point. We’ll get back to that key point in a second. Before then, though, remember the two had to agree on a 2025 scheduling extension before Sept. 1.

They couldn’t. Why? The Pac-12 states in its lawsuit the Mountain West asked for $30 million for it to go on. C’mon, inflation isn’t that bad, even at McDonald’s. The Pac-12 declined, and began trying to schedule nonconference games with MWC schools. The suit states the MWC office put the kibosh on that as well.

Through all this the Pac-12 has continued its expansion work. It must contain eight football-playing schools by 2026 to keep its FBS status.

The first four additions? The top rung of the Mountain West. The hope was four schools from the American Athletic Conference would also join, but that disappeared in a flash. That setback meant the Pac-12 still needed two. The MWC, seemingly surprised by the four schools bailing, circled the wagons. Demanded its eight remaining schools sign an agreement to stay. Utah State declined. Everyone’s else’s signature then became moot. The Aggies officially joined the Pac-12 yesterday, UNLV is still being courted by both, it seems Air Force has reopened its recruitment and, by the end of the week, the Mountain West may be on life support.

Which brings us to yesterday’s big news. The poaching penalty the Pac-12 has to pay to the Mountain West for every school that changes conferences? Under the ancient Sherman Anti-Trust Act and modern court rulings, it is unenforceable. Even if both parties agree to it in writing. At least that’s the Pac-12 contends in its California-based federal lawsuit.

With $67.5 million at stake (if UNLV or another MWC school switches), the legal battle is worth it to both. Besides, if it looks as if one side or the other will win – every legal analysis we’ve read backs the Pac-12’s position with precedent dating back as far as the Raiders suit against the NFL in 1982 – then it gives cover for other schools to switch.

What a nightmare. A professional one, sure, but still enough to keep a college football fan up at night.

• Our regional professional baseball team Tuesday night witnessed something for the second time this season. Something they will not experience.

Their opponent celebrating a 2024 playoff berth in front of them.

The M’s 4-3 come-from-ahead loss (again) to Houston clinched the American League West title – for the Astros (again).

All that is left for Seattle is a wildly improbable wild-card berth. Win the four remaining games and hope. If there is anything the M’s fans should be professionals at by now is holding on to fading hope. It happens most every year.

• Of all the NFL teams that are 3-0, which ones would you give the least chance of making the playoffs? And why is it the Seattle Seahawks?

Mainly because Kansas City and Buffalo have recent histories of sustained excellence. So too do the Steelers, who also play in a division that seems, well, weak. The Vikings are contenders for the Left-Out Award but the NFC Central doesn’t seem as formidable as the Hawks’ NFC West, even with Green Bay winning without Jordan Love.

Pardon our professional cynicism. But until the Hawks win a game against someone with a decent resume, like Detroit on Monday night, we can’t get into their corner. We’re too professional for that.

WSU: Whatever happens in the courtroom should be immaterial to the Cougar football players, right? We think so. If their 4-0 start has shown anything, it’s evidence of a change in attitude this season. An added toughness. An ability to hold steadfast in tight games. Greg Woods tries to explain how that change was crafted in the offseason and the season’s first month. .… Let’s switch gears for a moment. To volleyball. Jim Meehan has his notebook as conference schedules begin. He starts with Washington State and the WCC, where the Cougars play this year. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, we linked a few Pac-12 v. Mountain West stories above and have quite a few more here. The national media had a lot to say about the lawsuit, some downright venomous toward the Pac-12. … Utah State and its new friends made it official last night, bringing the Pac-12 up to seven members in 2026. … Jon Wilner has both of those subjects covered in columns running in the S-R today, as well as a look at the importance of the Cougars matchup with Boise State (7 p.m., FS1). … Speaking of the Broncos, one of their linebackers has a deep love of the game. … Wilner also has in the Mercury News his bowl outlook for Pac-12 schools. … John Canzano also has thoughts on the MWC/Pac-12 lawsuit. And his mailbag, which ran a day later than normal. … Oregon State has a unique schedule. Four games, a bye. Four more games, another bye. Four final games. … Carson Bruener is in his last go-round with Washington. He’s doing whatever he can to not miss a play. … Dillon Gabriel doesn’t care what anyone in Oklahoma thinks. He feels Oregon is right where he needs to be. … Colorado has some injuries but do not count out Shilo Sanders this week. … How is it Utah constantly develops workhorse running backs? … Love realignment? You must not be a female athlete at Cal or Stanford. … USC has a bear of an issue. Bear Alexander and his family. … UCLA lost a lot in the way of pass rush but one edge rusher is taking up the slack. … Remember when Jayden Daniels was an Arizona State star? And the ugly breakup? … After Jedd Fisch left Arizona for Washington, the talent that remained put a lot of pressure on new coach Brent Brennan. … In the Mountain West, there was huge non-realignment news from Las Vegas last night as UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka announced he would redshirt the rest of the season due to, seemingly, NIL promises not being met. Sluka transferred to UNLV from Holy Cross. … That news highlights quarterback depth, which is something Hawaii has. … San Diego State has a game at Central Michigan this week. … What happens when your rival is having a really down year? New Mexico is about to find out. … In basketball news, Oregon State’s women will play UConn this season in a tournament.

EWU and Idaho: The Eagles host Montana this Saturday (5 p.m., SWX), a matchup that deserves to lead off Dan Thompson’s Big Sky notebook. If only for the colorful history between the programs. … Elsewhere in the conference, can it be true that Montana has never won on the red turf? … UC Davis is getting ready to host the Vandals. … Recruiting never stops, even when it has to do with punting. Ask Montana State. … Weber State is ranked 25th in the nation. … There is talk of Sacramento State moving to the FBS. Could it? … In basketball news, we can pass along the second part of the rundown of Idaho State’s top 50 women’s basketball players. … Just thought we would mention this news from Bozeman. Pullman High grad Lauren Greeny set a Montana State golf record.

Preps: Tuesdays are busy nights in high school sports. Dave Nichols’ roundup includes soccer, slowpitch and volleyball action.

Chiefs: Spokane began the WHL season 1-1 at Prince George and have two games scheduled for the upcoming weekend. That includes the home opener, Saturday night against Tri-City. The Chiefs should have four of their five players back who were in NHL training camps last week. Dave Nichols has all that and more in this notebook.

Mariners: No, don’t hold your breath for a wild-card berth. Too far back, too many teams ahead. … Edgar Martinez has an 80% approach about hitting.

Seahawks: The win over Miami highlighted the strength of the Hawks’ 2023 draft. … A Tacoma native has rejoined the roster. … Jason Peters came in for a workout. He’s 42 years old. That’s how dire the Hawks’ offensive line needs are.

Kraken: Seattle is 0-2 in preseason after last night’s loss to Vancouver. … Linda Cohn is working for the Kraken because she wanted to be part of a hockey team again. … One of the Kraken (and Sounders) minority owners is in hot water after using an obscenity directed toward the United States. That would be, of course, Macklemore. A rapper yelling an obscenity? Why, we’ve never heard of that happening before (uttered in our sarcastic voice). … Does this also mean the M’s will return to playing “Louie, Louie” during the seventh-inning stretch?

Storm: The season is over, as Seattle was swept from the WNBA playoffs by Las Vegas. The Aces, behind former UW star Kelsey Plum, topped the visiting Storm 83-76.

• No matter what happens in the M’s final four games of the season, we will be sad to see them leave the stage for the next few months. The end of the baseball season always makes us melancholy. It’s not just that it signals the approach of winter, though that’s a part of it. It’s not being able to wander downstairs each night and have something fun to watch – even if part of the fun is yelling at the TV. Football is on all the time, sure, but the teams we have any attachment to only play once a week. Baseball is different. It will be missed. … About our eight decades remark above. We were born in the 1950s. It is the 2020s. Eight different decades. Wow. Until later …