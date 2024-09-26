Spokane’s own Tyrone Wells sells out District Bar

From staff reports

One of Spokane’s own, Tyrone Wells, is returning home while coming off the release of his recent album.

Wells, a folk-pop/contemporary artist, grew up in Spokane and has had a storied career dating back to the early 2000s.

Wells has released many solo albums and EPs with his most recent being “If Life Were a Song,” which was released Sept. 20.

Fan favorite solo songs include “Days I Will Remember,” “Running Around in My Dreams,” “Sea Breeze” and “Time of Our Lives.”

Wells is also the lead vocalist of multiple alt-rock groups.

“Oh The Larceny” is known for tracks like “Another Level,” “Check It Out” and “Real Good Feeling.”

“Royal Deluxe” is known for songs like “I’m A Wanted Man,” “Bad,” “Born for This” and “No Limits.”

Wells will play a sold-out show at the District Bar on Friday.