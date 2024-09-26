The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane’s own Tyrone Wells sells out District Bar

Tyrone Wells is set to play a sold-out show at the District Bar on Friday. (Courtesy)
From staff reports

One of Spokane’s own, Tyrone Wells, is returning home while coming off the release of his recent album.

Wells, a folk-pop/contemporary artist, grew up in Spokane and has had a storied career dating back to the early 2000s.

Wells has released many solo albums and EPs with his most recent being “If Life Were a Song,” which was released Sept. 20.

Fan favorite solo songs include “Days I Will Remember,” “Running Around in My Dreams,” “Sea Breeze” and “Time of Our Lives.”

Wells is also the lead vocalist of multiple alt-rock groups.

“Oh The Larceny” is known for tracks like “Another Level,” “Check It Out” and “Real Good Feeling.”

“Royal Deluxe” is known for songs like “I’m A Wanted Man,” “Bad,” “Born for This” and “No Limits.”

Wells will play a sold-out show at the District Bar on Friday.