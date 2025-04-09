No-Li launches Frontline Freedom fundraiser

From staff reports

No-Li Brewhouse is launching the Frontline Freedom fundraiser to support Hillyard’s VFW Post 1474, which provides aid for veterans, active-duty military personnel, first-responders and their families.

“At No-Li, we believe in taking action to support the people who protect us,” the brewery wrote in a news release.

No-Li is selling limited-edition Frontline Freedom T-shirts for $25, with every dollar donated to VFW Post 1474.

“These are the men, women and children on the frontlines sacrificing and protecting us – our freedoms and our ability to have a voice,” No-Li owner John Bryan tsaid.

The brewery’s goal is to sell 200 T-shirts or $5,000.

The fundraiser kicks off noon Friday at the No-Li Bier Hall, 1003 E. Trent Ave., No. 200.