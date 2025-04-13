Spokane Indians can’t muster sustained offense; drop series finale to Vancouver 7-1

For the second game in a row, the Vancouver Canadians put up a big number in the second inning. And for the second game in a row, the Spokane Indians bats couldn’t bail out a struggling starter.

Canadians No. 9 hitter Eddie Micheletti delivered the big blow, a two-run homer in the fifth inning that effectively ended the competitive portion of the game, and the Spokane Indians dropped the finale of a High-A Northwest League series to the Vancouver Canadians 7-1 at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians (4-5) managed seven hits – all singles. They were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and had a runner picked off at third. The bottom third of the order for Vancouver (5-4) – Alex Stone, Je’Von Ward and Micheletti – each knocked in a pair of runs.

After a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning, Indians starter Konner Eaton got into hot water in the second. He hit Sean Keys, then Jay Harry flared a double into the left field corner. Eaton hit Brennan Orf to load the bases, then he balked in run.

Stone then laced a double into the right field corner and the Canadians led 3-0. Eaton walked Micheletti, which prompted a visit from pitching coach Blaine Beatty.

Eaton picked up a fly out and popup to end the inning.

The Indians got one back in the bottom half. Aidan Longwell walked and went to second on Skyler Messinger’s single. Longwell moved to third on a double play and scored on a single by Cole Messina.

The Canadians added onto their lead in the fourth. With one down, Ward ripped a single to right, then Micheletti crushed a home run over the scoreboard in right center for his first homer of the season and third of his career.

Eaton then walked Adrian Pinto, and manager Robinson Cancel lifted him in favor of fellow lefty Stu Flesland, who induced a double play grounder to get out of the inning.

Eaton allowed five earned runs on five hits, two walks and two hit batters with four strikeouts. He threw 65 pitches, 39 for strikes.

The Indians had first and third with two down in the seventh but came up empty. Braylen Wimmer broke for second, the catcher Stone faked the throw down, then picked off Jared Thomas at third for the final out of the inning.

Flesland (Mt. Spokane ‘19) tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings to start his appearance. But left to pitch the eighth, he gave up a walk and a single, and with one down Ward ripped a two-run single.

Flesland struck out Micheletti, and Messina threw out Ward trying to steal to limit the damage.

Canadians reliever Chay Yeager struck out the side in the bottom half, then Bo Bonds tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to end it.

Early exit: Canadians left-handed starter Connor O’Halloran exited the game with two outs in the third. He struck out Braylen Wimmer, then immediately pointed to his left elbow. After a brief meeting with trainers he left the field and was replaced by Kevin Miranda.