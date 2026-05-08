Alan Espinal provides all the offense with 3-run homer; Spokane Indians blank Tri-City 3-0 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians catcher Alan Espinal (center) celebrates his three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium on May 8, 2026. (James Snook)

The Spokane Indians on Friday used a time-tested formula to earn their third win of the week: pitching, defense and the three-run home run.

Alan Espinal was responsible for the offense – a three-run shot in the sixth inning – providing the only scoring in the game as the Indians downed the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-0 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

Espinal was part of the defense as well, applying the tag to Caleb Bartolero in the first inning as the Dust Devils’ third baseman tried to score from second on a single by Matt Courney in the first inning. It was Max Belyeu’s third outfield assist of the series.

The pitching was taken care of by starter Brody Brecht and reliever Stu Flesland.

Brecht struck out six over four innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. He threw 55 pitches, 36 for strikes.

Flesland took over in the fifth and was just as stingy, allowing three hits and walk over four innings. The lefty from Mt. Spokane High School struck out four and threw 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes.

Hunter Mann was handed the ninth inning duties and hit the first two batters with his first two pitches. But after a visit from pitching coach Blaine Beatty, Mann coaxed a double-play grounder from Peter Burns then struck out Jorge Ruiz to end the game and earn his first save of the season.

The Indians (12-19) have taken three of four so far in the series. The Dust Devils fell to 17-14.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.