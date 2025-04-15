Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing mom, mom’s husband

A 35-year-old woman who fatally stabbed a 61-year-old man and injured her mother last year in Spokane was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kelly M. Hyde pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of David Johnson and first-degree assault for stabbing Jacqueline Mattingly in a fight on June 5 at a mobile home in the West Hills Neighborhood, according to court documents.

Johnson and Mattingly, who was stabbed in the head 10 times, were married.

When firefighters responded to a medical aid call in the 5300 block of West Sunset Boulevard, they found Mattingly stabbed and her husband dead inside the mobile home, according to Spokane police.

Before the stabbing, Hyde said she got into a fight with Johnson, where he wrestled her to the floor of the trailer and covered her mouth so she couldn’t breathe. That’s when she started stabbing him, according to court records. Hyde said her mother came into the kitchen and tried to intervene.

The prosecution and defense recommended the 15-year sentence, imposed Friday by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, according to documents.

Bjelkengren ordered Hyde, who has no prior felonies, to serve three years of probation when she’s released from prison.