Teresa Borrenpohl files complaint against sheriff, security team that dragged her out of Coeur d’Alene town hall

The woman who was dragged out of a Republican town hall in Coeur d’Alene in February intends to sue the county sheriff and the security team behind her removal.

Teresa Borrenpohl filed a tort claim, or a legal complaint that puts other parties on notice for a civil lawsuit, in Kootenai County court on Monday, according to a news release. Borrenpohl alleges her constitutional rights were violated by the security team and Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris when she was dragged out by her arms for jeering the emcee at the event, the release states.

“Town halls are intended to foster conversation and discourse across the aisle, which is why I am deeply alarmed that private security dragged me out of the public meeting for simply exercising my fundamental right of free speech,” Borrenpohl said in a statement. “Since this disturbing incident, I have received an outpouring of support from people across the country, for which I am immensely grateful. Along with words of comfort and sympathy, folks have described similar acts of aggression in their own neighborhoods, reinforcing to me the importance of demanding accountability in my own case.”

Borrenpohl, who is a former Democratic state legislative candidate, was jeering at the emcee and other people onstage at the Republican town hall hosted by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee at Coeur d’Alene High School Feb. 22. She was forcibly removed by men in black jackets at the direction of Norris, video from the event shows.

The men, who did not identify themselves at the time, were working as private security officers for Lear Asset Management, a California private security company.

Coeur d’Alene police officers previously recommended some battery and false imprisonment charges against the five men working for Lear – Paul Trouette, Alexander Trouette, Christofer Berg, Russell Dunne and Jesse Jones – for allegedly grabbing or removing Teresa Borrenpohl and several other attendees, according to police reports. They have since been charged with a majority of those offenses, Coeur d’Alene Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Hunter said last week.

Norris is not considered a suspect, according to police reports, despite telling Borrenpohl to leave, grabbing her arms and trying to pull her from her chair and threatening her with pepper spray, video shows. Norris then gestured to the security team, and the men walked over and grabbed Borrenpohl, telling her to cooperate as Norris stood by, appearing to record the incident on a cell phone.

As Borrenpohl screamed and asked Norris if the men were his deputies or if anyone knew who the men were, no one responded. Lear also never identified themselves, which led to the company losing its security license with the city.

According to the claim, Borrenpohl was fearful of her safety since no one could identify the men dragging her out of the auditorium. At one point, she had to tuck her arms between herself and the floor to be able to breathe as she was being pinned down, the claim states.

Video shows her being dragged by her arms as she kicks and screams. Borrenpohl was detained in the lobby for battery, but later released and the charges dropped.

Borrenpohl came out of the incident with bruising, scratches and emotional distress caused by “Sheriff Norris’ actions and the actions of the unidentified men,” the claim says. “Her clothing was damaged, and she was intentionally and willfully manhandled in a manner that harmed her dignity and reputation, causing her personal humiliation. Ms. Borrenpohl was terrified from the time the unidentified men approached her at Sheriff Norris’s direction, and each act of Sheriff Norris, the unidentified men, and the others in the crowd encouraging their actions increased her fear.”

The claim also names KCRCC chairman Brent Regan and emcee of the event Ed Bejarana. Regan gave statements after the event claiming it was private, when the event was actually public, according to the Coeur d’Alene School district. First Amendment free speech rights are generally more protected during public events as opposed to meetings conducting official government business.

The claim asks for $5 million, plus attorney’s fees, it says. Lear did not respond for comment. Norris’ attorney, Kinzo Mihara, did not address the claim in an email sent Monday.

Borrenpohl’s attorney, Idaho First Amendment lawyer Wendy Olson, wrote in a statement:

“Today is the first step in the civil legal system for pursuing justice for Teresa and holding Lear Asset Management and Sheriff Norris responsible for the disturbing events that happened at the town hall event … We have put the county on notice that its public officials intentionally obstructed Teresa’s constitutional rights and physically assaulted her in the process.”