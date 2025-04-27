Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with pickup truck

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle on South Cheney Spokane Road Sunday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies from Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash on South Cheney Spokane Road, south of Sherman Road. The collision was between a motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a “small utility trailer,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The male driver of the pickup was uninjured and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators from the sheriff’s traffic unit.

According to the release, both drivers were heading south, the motorcycle behind the trailer. The driver of the pickup stopped to turn left, and as he turned, the motorcyclist attempted to pass the pickup on the driver’s side, colliding with the truck. The collision remains an active investigation, but investigators don’t think impairment or speed are involved.

Officials transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, in critical condition with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Deputies issued the pickup driver traffic citations for driving without proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license and driving without a breathalyzer ignition interlock device.

The roadway was closed until around 12:15 p.m. A volunteer team assisted with traffic control.