Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. It has been a busy few weeks in our mailboxes, so we’ll dive right in.

• We recently wrote about a study that poked a hole in the idea that much older adults are too frail to engage in weight training, and that due to age-related changes to their muscles, any rewards would be minimal. We heard from several readers asking for the source of the study: “Muscle Mass and Strength Gains Following Resistance Exercise Training in Older Adults 65-75 Years and Older Adults Above 85 Years” appeared in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism in October 2023.

For those who wish to read it, you can access the abstract and the full article online. We found it to be fascinating, and as future (fingers crossed) older adults, encouraging.

• Many readers have had their attention caught by a column that looked at research into the idea that eating food groups in a certain order can have a beneficial effect on blood sugar. In the small study, people who ate vegetables and proteins first and saved the simple carbohydrates for last had fewer blood sugar spikes.

This prompted a question from a reader: “When saying that proteins and vegetables should be eaten before carbs, what exactly does that mean?” they asked. “Is there a time window in between parts of the meal, or should just the first couple bites be of or including protein?”

Several studies have examined this idea. In the research we cited, there was a 10-minute window between consuming the vegetable and protein part of the meal and eating the simple carbs. The thinking is that fiber in vegetables, which are complex carbs, helps slow digestion and absorption. This, in turn, eases blood sugar spikes that simple carbs can cause.

• We recently discussed Bell’s palsy, a neurological disorder that causes sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face. The result is that the eyebrow and side of the mouth droop and the muscles of the cheek sag. The person may be unable to close the eyelid on the affected side. The exact causes of Bell’s palsy are not yet understood, but a connection to immune system function is suspected.

This prompted a comment from a reader: “One of the most common causes of Bell’s palsy in the northeast is Lyme disease,” they wrote. “It was not mentioned in the article and is usually treated with antibiotics.”

Lyme disease, which is caused by the bite of an infected black-legged tick, can cause inflammation that affects the peripheral or central nervous systems. You are correct that when the cranial nerves are involved, the droop known as “palsy” can occur. This is frequent enough that when patients present with Bell’s palsy, health care providers in the northeast are being urged to consider the possibility of a Lyme infection.

Thank you, as always, to everyone who took the time to write. Seeing our mailboxes fill up makes us happy. We will be back with more of your questions and comments in the regular monthly letters column.

