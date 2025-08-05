Spokane native Dan Cozzetto, a former football player and coach at Idaho, dies at 70

From staff reports

Dan Cozzetto, the Gonzaga Prep graduate and longtime college football assistant who coached and played at the University of Idaho, has died at age 70.

A 1974 graduate of G-Prep who played two seasons at Spokane Falls Community College, Cozzetto arrived at Idaho in 1977.

He played tight end, linebacker and offensive line for two seasons before becoming a UI assistant – mostly as special teams coordinator – over the next decade alongside head coaches Jerry Davitch, Dennis Erickson, Keith Gilbertson and John L. Smith. The Vandals earned four Big Sky Conference championships during that stretch.

In 1989, he served as offensive coordinator on a Big Sky-championship team led by Walter Payton Award winner John Friesz at quarterback. Cozzetto’s offense led the nation with nearly 500 yards per game, finishing No. 1 in the country in passing offense (374.3 ypg), and sixth in the nation in scoring offense (35.1 ppg.)

He also coached Idaho standout offensive guard Mark Schlereth and wide receiver Eric Yarber.

A 30-year coaching veteran, Cozzetto served under Erickson at Idaho (1982-85 and 2006), Oregon State (2000-02), the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers (2004) and Arizona State (2008). Other stops for Cozzetto – known as “Coach Cozz” – included Washington and Cal.