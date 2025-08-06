Jewel of the North: New neighborhood gastropub opens in Browne’s Addition

AJ Hansen, left, makes an old-fashioned as Brooks Thomas stands by to help in the cozy upstairs bar at Jewel of the North, a bistro inside the historic house at Pacific Avenue and South Cannon Street in Browne’s Addition in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

The secret’s out.

Even on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon, the lovely, shady patio at Jewel of the North in Browne’s Addition quickly filled.

“We think it’s the best patio in Spokane,” said co-owner Brooks Thomas.

Diners relaxed at tables on the porch while others sipped cocktails beneath red umbrellas on the expansive dog-friendly patio.

Thomas and co-owner AJ Hansen opened the restaurant on Bloomsday weekend, but the two veteran food -service workers had long talked about launching their own spot.

“We met at Cascadia seven years ago and became close friends,” Thomas said.

They envisioned opening a sports bar, but when a historic 1901 house across the street from the Elk suddenly became available, they saw nothing but potential and took over the lease. A sports bar didn’t fit the atmosphere of the historic area, so they pivoted.

“We came up with a neighborhood gastropub,” Hansen said.

The name and the logo featuring the Clocktower showcase their goal.

“We’re a shining star in the food scene here,” Thomas said.

Jewel of the North opened on Bloomsday weekend with a menu featuring a variety of locally sourced items and craft cocktails created by Hansen, an experienced bartender.

“I do my cocktails to match the vibe of the house,” he said.

A classic Negroni gets a fresh twist with Dry Fly gin and a splash of grapefruit juice, enhancing the citrus flavor of the Campari.

Hansen included his signature drink, Huncho’s Old Fashioned, made with Bulleit bourbon.

“Huncho is my childhood nickname.”

Burgers made with grass-fed beef are sourced directly from Browning Beef Cattle Ranch in Spangle, Washington, and the russet potatoes for the fries come from Duncan Produce in Spokane Valley. The fries are seasoned with either salt and pepper or Cajun seasoning.

On the appetizer menu, catfish sliders made a big splash.

“They became a best-seller in a week,” Thomas said.

Featuring flaky grilled blackened catfish, house-made tartar, slaw and pickle, the towering twosome packs a flavorful punch. The cool of the slaw offers a delightful contrast to the slow heat of the catfish.

On our visit, the fresh sheet included savory steak bites marinated in a house-made sauce and topped with mushrooms and caramelized onions.

The steaks sourced from Sonneberg’s Market are a hit with diners.

My husband and I shared a steak salad featuring an 8-ounce cast iron seared marinated Sonneberg sirloin, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, crispy onions with bleu-gorgonzola dressing served on the side.

The tender, juicy steak was sliced and placed atop the greens. Unlike some salads where you have to root around for the bleu cheese crumbles and pecans, this one had perfect proportions of each ingredient.

We also shared a JOTN chicken sandwich. It’s received considerable online buzz, and after one bite, it’s easy to see why. The melt-in-your-mouth breaded fried chicken is prepared in a Spiceology maple bourbon brine and topped with Elixir habanero mayo, lettuce and pickle.

The generous portions left us too full for dessert, but we plan to return to try the banana pudding.

“It’s Brooks’ mom’s recipe,” Hansen said. “She came down here and showed us how to make it.”

At Jewel of the North, dogs have their own menu, and a portion of the proceeds from those selections benefits the Spokane Humane Society.

The historic home offers a small dining area indoors and a full bar upstairs. Plans are in the works to make the patio enjoyable well past summer.

“We’ll use patio heaters and we’re looking at adding igloos in the winter,” Thomas said.

For now, they’re enjoying the warm welcome they’ve received in Browne’s Addition.

“We’re happy to be another addition to the area,” Thomas said. “The goal is to continue to be a great food and cocktail spot.”

The ability to adapt and create delights both owners.

“We get the luxury to evolve and change and do things franchises can’t,” Hansen said.