Spokane County Sheriff’s sergeant killed while assisting motorist on I-90

A collision involving a deputy and a motorcyclist caused traffic to back up west-bound I-90 and to be diverted at the Salnave Road exit 264 on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was killed Saturday morning after a motorcyclist struck the sergeant who was assisting a motorist remove a hay bale from Interstate 90 near Cheney.

“It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirms the line-of-duty loss of a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, a member of our agency and law enforcement family,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer with hay was traveling at about 7:50 a.m. east on I-90 near the Four Lakes exit with the sergeant following behind, according to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell. The driver hauling hay noticed one of the hay bales shifted, so he slowed and the bale fell off the trailer, according to Riddell.

Riddell said the driver pulled over to the right side of the interstate and the sergeant blocked the left lane where the bale fell. The patrol car’s emergency lights were on.

The sergeant and hay driver were trying to remove the bale from the road, Riddell said.

A third vehicle driving in the left lane noticed the road hazard and moved to the right lane and a motorcyclist following that vehicle switched to the left lane, Riddell said. He said the motorcyclist noticed the stopped patrol car, slowed to avoid hitting it, but struck the patrol car and the sergeant.

Riddell said the sergeant was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where he died, according to Riddell. The motorcyclist was also taken to Sacred Heart with a serious leg injury. The driver hauling hay was uninjured.

The sergeant’s body was taken from Sacred Heart to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, located east of downtown Spokane, in a procession of Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, Spokane Police Department, WSP and Spokane Fire Department vehicles.

Traffic on I-90 was backed up for miles in both directions, Riddell said.

WSP is investigating. Riddell said he’s not sure whether anyone will be charged.

Sheriff John Nowels has planned an afternoon news conference to discuss the incident.

This report will be updated.