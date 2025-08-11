Vroom boom: How affordability and youth interest have fueled go-kart racing growth in region

Shane Myr out in front of the club’s senior division during a recent race at Spokane County’s ORV Park in Airway Heights. (Courtesy of SKRA)

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Motorsports across the region comes in all forms and levels of competition. From auto racing at Stateline Speedway, motocross action at Airway X on the West Plains and Qlispe Raceway Park’s drag racing and road course events, there is no shortage of events to choose from to get in on the competition or spectate.

One form of racing that has flown below the radar for many years is go-karting. Held on the grounds of Spokane County’s ORV Park in Airway Heights, two tracks offer plenty of excitement. With a paved road course and a clay oval, karting has competed at the park for many years, with free grandstand admission offered by each facility.

“Our club is celebrating its 65th anniversary and much of that has been at our current location,” said Spokane Kart Racing Association president, Shane Myr. “The number of entries in recent years has picked up and the track has plenty of racing during our (race)day.

“At most karting events on the road course, entries number over 40 per day, a steady increase over the last few years, he added.

Spokane’s road course karting growth has come in part from drivers who ran ten or 15 years ago now fielding karts for their children while still racing themselves. Second and sometimes third generation drivers are turning wrenches while also competing themselves in a senior class.

Many racers have gotten their start at either kart track or both. Racing separate karts for each track has become the norm for a handful of drivers. Some choose to stay in karting for most of their career and compete at the two tracks. Others hold onto one kart and move onto other forms of racing, using karting as a weekend hobby racing amongst friends and family.

Part of each track’s growth is affordability, supporting youth racing and schedules that allow drivers to run each facility or other forms of motorsports without having to give up a kart race.

SKRA features a kids academy format with opportunities to learn from veteran karters while getting a taste of the track experience. With two separate sessions featuring a five-race format, the academy is sponsored by SKRA board members.

The track layout at SKRA allows for competition on the traditional road course with turns in each direction, while four of the season’s 11 races run in the opposite direction of the course.

In those four races, drivers go up the track’s hill and turn right versus the high-speed downhill run into a tight left-hand turn. Many of the competitors enjoy this challenge and it also allows for a fun day that has encouraged new entries.

Sunset Speedway has a youth division that allows drivers ages five years old and up to get involved in dirt track karting. Both tracks have engine packages that can be bought at a local hardware store.

Affordability is a major draw to karting and its recent growth at both tracks.

“People automatically assume that racing is expensive. The karting side of things gives you a class where you can go out and buy a Harbor Freight motor for $150, pick up a chassis ready to go compete that’s affordable. From there you’re off and racing. It is a great way for adults and kids to come out to the karting tracks and get started,” said Sunset Speedway director, Dylan Kane.

Cost comparisons to stick and ball sports is a conversation Kane enjoys having with prospective parents as interest is growing in Sunset’s youth classes.

“I’ve got kids and they’re racing and involved in sports. The expense of their hockey season is often higher than a kart schedule. With traveling as an added cost, it’s one of the biggest differences when you’re spending money on hockey when someone asks about costs of racing as a family here at Sunset.”

The free admission of the karting tracks is a bonus, Kane said.

“You can come out here and go racing and it’s inexpensive, plus the grandstands are free to sit in for the fans and racer families. We offer an affordable pit passes to get in and see the karts up close. To take a family to a racetrack isn’t as affordable as coming out to a go-kart track and watching or wandering through the pits.”