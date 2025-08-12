Dear Annie: Searching for more

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am a 72-year-old widow, and most days, I feel like I’m simply fading into the background of life. I lost my husband in 2018, and in 2023, I lost my oldest son. The grief has taken a toll, and so has my health. I now wear a colostomy pouch, and because of that, I rarely leave the house. I have no transportation of my own and rely on Uber for the few trips I can manage. Most days, it’s just me and the silence.

I do have one living son, but he has chosen to cut ties with me. My only other family is a niece who lives in Georgia, while I’m in Michigan. We talk occasionally, but I still feel very much alone.

My doctors have said there’s a chance my colostomy could be reversed, but at my age and in my condition, surgery feels too risky. So I live with it. And I live with the fear that this is it – that my life is now just waiting.

I find myself asking why God has kept me here. For a while, I believed I was meant to care for my son, the one who lived with me and had many health problems of his own. I prayed often for peace, even if it meant God taking me home. But I am still here. And now I wonder – for what?

I feel invisible. Unwanted. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to be with an older woman who wears a pouch on her stomach. Intimacy is off the table. Companionship feels out of reach. Am I meant to just sit here, alone, waiting for the end? Or is there still something left for me – some small purpose, some flicker of connection?

I don’t expect miracles. I just want to know if anyone else has ever felt this way – and what they did to feel human again. – Wondering

Dear Wondering: My heart goes out to you. You have been through immense loss, and it is completely understandable to feel overwhelmed and alone. But please know your life still matters, and you do not have to face this alone.

I strongly encourage you to reach out to a licensed therapist or grief counselor, ideally someone who can meet with you virtually if leaving the house is difficult. They can help you process your grief, navigate your feelings of isolation and explore ways to reconnect with life.

You might also look into local senior services or faith-based outreach programs that offer companionship or virtual support groups. There are people out there who want to help. You just need to take the first brave step.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.