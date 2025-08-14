Fred Couples shows off a different skill — eating — in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

By Scott Hanson Seattle Times

A new generation might not remember Seattle native Fred Couples as the ultracool Hall of Fame golfer who won the 1992 Masters.

They might remember him as the guy who seemingly could not eat enough blueberry jubilee in “Happy Gilmore 2,” which came out last month on Netflix.

“Isn’t that wild?” Couples said during a break from play at last weekend’s Boeing Classic. “I’ve gotten 10 or 12 texts from parents that I know very well who have kids 8, 10 and 12. The kids at 10, they aren’t watching the movie, but they watch clips of it, and they just all giggle.”

In the movie, Couples is seated at a dinner table with Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler, and the real Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo. All are wearing gold jackets as past winners of the fictional tour championship (obviously patterned after the annual champions dinner at the Masters).

Couples says, “Hey, Happy. Are you going to finish off that blueberry jubilee?”

To which Happy responds, “Oh God, Fred, you’re still snaking everybody’s dessert?” before passing it to him.

Later in the scene, a waiter, played by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, asks Couples if he would like another blueberry jubilee.

“Maybe. Yeah,” Couples responds.

The scene ends with Couples standing, eating another bite of the dessert.

Couples said it took about four hours to film the entire scene.

“I ate about 15 to 18 (blueberry jubilees),” said Couples, who also had a couple of other lines. “So after I figured it out with the camera angle, I just kept turning it, and I wouldn’t grab a brand new one. I didn’t know what I was doing. But I had to eat, then talk to (the others at the table) and then eat.”

Couples said that after a couple of hours of filming, a worker on the set told him, “You know, you can spit it in your napkin if you want.”

“I said, ‘No, that’s too embarrassing.’ Well, he says, ‘Real actors do that all the time. They don’t ever swallow this food.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m not an actor.’”

Maybe not, but Shane Ryan, rating the cameos of the 22 golfers in the movie for Golf Digest, put Couples near the top.

Ryan wrote: “With some very insinuating tones, Fred Couples serves a role nobody asked for, but that we desperately needed: A weirdo trying to eat other people’s blueberry jubilee desserts. The way he asks for Happy’s dessert will both make you amused and distressed, and that’s thanks to his famous natural charisma offsetting the disturbing nature of the role. There’s a certain perverse quality to his coveting of sweets, yet somehow equally engaging, and I don’t think I’ll stop thinking about it for days.”

Couples said it has also been a hit with his stepson, Hunter Hannemann, a volleyball player who will be a senior in high school, and Hannemann’s friends.

“They all love it,” Couples said. “They’re probably 20 volleyball players, and they’re just shocked. ‘Your stepdad’s in that movie.’”

Couples said it was “more than fun,” participating in the movie.

“It was a blast,” he said.

If Sandler decides to do a “Happy Gilmore 3,” Couples has made it clear he is available.

“I can be a garbage man, I can grow my hair long and gray,” Couples told the Champions Tour. “I can do a lot of things besides blueberry jubilee.”