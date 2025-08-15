Fallen Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s memorial service announced

The memorial service for fallen Spokane Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ken Salas is planned for next week at the Spokane Convention Center, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Salas, 59, was struck and killed by a motorcyclist last week while helping clear a large hay bale from Interstate 90. Investigators are still seeking witnesses to the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the service will be on the second-floor hall of the convention center at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20. The public is invited to attend, but seating is limited.

The procession route will be announced at a later date.

Salas planned to retire next month. He was an Air Force veteran and had a law enforcement career that spanned 34 years, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowel has said. He served as a school resource deputy, a member of the traffic unit, a member of the Emergency Operations Team, a detective, a corporal and a sergeant. He is survived by his wife.

A local law enforcement program, the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Policing Effort, is working with Behind the Badge Foundation, a nonprofit that assists the families of fallen first responders, to collect donations for Salas’ family. Canopy Credit Union will oversee the fund, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Canopy Credit Union and request to donate to the SCOPE/Sgt. Salas memorial fund. Donations are also accepted via Venmo through a QR code released by the sheriff’s office.