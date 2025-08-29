61-year-old driver of car involved in fatal Spokane Valley motorcycle crash arrested

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 61-year-old woman they say was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the crash at Sprague Avenue and Custer Road around 9:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived to find a bystander administering CPR on the motorcyclist, but the person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the Mustang, driven by 61-year-old Darla Stoffel, was traveling east on Sprague and turning into a parking lot. The motorcycle was traveling west on Sprague and collided with the Mustang as it was turning, the release from the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement arrested Stoffel on suspicion of vehicular homicide because they believe cannabis impairment was a factor at the time of the crash.