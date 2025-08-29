Man sentenced to federal prison for possessing $8 million worth of MDMA

A man who possessed and intended to distribute $8 million worth of MDMA, or “molly,” was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Thursday, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Jaskaran Singh, of India, tried to smuggle the drugs through the American-Canadian border before being apprehended by Border Patrol.

Agents searched Singh’s van and seized 173.7 pounds of MDMA, according to the release.

Singh faces deportation after completing his prison term.