Community Cookbook: Proudly presenting a parade of personal pot pies

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

It may surprise some that pot pies have been around longer than Betty Crocker and Marie Callender. Pot pies have been feeding hungry humans since ancient times, nearly as far back as the Flintstones.

Imagine sitting down at dinnertime to a steaming hot pot pie loaded with delicious morsels of meat and vegetables, swimming in a thick, savory gravy, and crowned with a flaky, buttery pie crust. The cold winter weather makes pot pie a perfect heart- and tummy-warming dish.

If pot pies formed a culinary rainbow, today’s recipes would cover a wide swath of its colors. Here are four varieties, five if turkey substituting for chicken counts.

While these pot pies are unique, their preparations are nearly identical. Mostly, only the ingredients change to achieve a quality pie for each type. Familiarity with one is familiarity with all. There is a noticeable gap in the lineup. A vegetable pot pie would nicely round out the set. A butternut squash pot pie is in the works, but sadly isn’t ready yet.

Enjoy these savory pot pies individually, or prepare a single large pie to serve family-style. The presentation and eating pleasure will be memorable either way.

Personal Chicken Pot Pies

(Originally published May 7)

Chicken pot pie has been a quintessential American comfort food since colonial times. This recipe makes four generous individual pot pies, furnishing plenty of hearty nutrition and flavor. They make an impressive presentation.

1½ cup ½-inch cubed potatoes, peeled or unpeeled (1½-2 medium)

1½ teaspoon cooking oil

1½ teaspoon butter or margarine

1 cup chopped onion

2 cups milk

1½ cup water

½ cup plus 5 tsp. flour

5 teaspoons chicken bouillon powder

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces (1½ cup) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained

2 cups cooked chopped chicken

Prepared pie dough for 4 (16-ounce) bowls

Cook the potatoes in salted, boiling water until just tender (add them while the water is still cold); drain. Heat the oil and butter or margarine in a medium skillet over high-medium heat. Add the onion, cover with a lid, and cook until just tender, stirring occasionally. Add the next nine ingredients (through black pepper) to a large saucepan and mix thoroughly with a whisk. Heat over medium-high heat until bubbles just start to break on the surface, whisking constantly. Reduce the heat to low-medium and simmer for 5 minutes, whisking constantly. Combine all ingredients, except the pie dough, in a large bowl. Spoon filling into each bowl to a half inch from the rim. Roll the pie dough out on a floured surface to about -inch thick. Cut out four circles slightly larger than the bowls. Place a disk of dough on top of each bowl, overlaying the rim. The overlying dough can be rolled under the rims and fluted with a fork. Brush each crust with egg wash, melted butter, or margarine. Cut a few slits in each crust for venting. Place the bowls on a shallow baking pan with space between each. Bake on the middle-low rack of an oven preheated to 350 degrees, until the crusts are golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Notes: Puff pastry or phyllo dough can substitute for pie dough. Turkey can substitute for chicken.

Yields: Four main-dish servings

Personal Beef

Pot Pies

Individual-sized dishes such as pot pies are impressive. These bowls of goodness provide a generous main dish and can serve as a one-dish meal. I especially like their presentation. I can’t imagine anyone breaking through the crust of one of these without eagerly anticipating the delicious eating within.

1½ cup 1½-inch cubed potatoes, peeled or unpeeled (1½-2 medium)

1½ teaspoon cooking oil

1½ teaspoon butter or margarine

1 cup chopped onion

3½ cups thick beef gravy

2 cups, cut into ⅝-inch cubes, cooked beef

8 ounces (1½ cup) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained

Prepared pie dough for 4 (16-ounce) bowls

Cook the potatoes in salted, boiling water until just tender (add the potatoes while the water is still cold); drain. Heat the oil and butter or margarine in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, cover with a lid, and cook until just tender, stirring occasionally. If using a beef gravy mix, prepare the gravy according to package directions (see notes). Combine all ingredients, except the pie dough, in a large bowl. Spoon filling into each bowl to a half inch from the rim. Roll the pie dough out on a floured surface to about 1/8-inch thick. Cut out four circles slightly larger than the bowls. Place a disk of dough on top of each bowl, overlaying the rim. The overlying dough can be rolled under the rims and fluted with a fork. Brush each crust with egg wash, melted butter, or margarine. Cut a few slits in each crust for venting. Place the bowls on a shallow baking pan with space between each. Bake on the middle-low rack of an oven preheated to 350 degrees, until the crusts are golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Notes: I use 3-4 teaspoons of Wondra flour to add extra thickness to the beef gravy mix. Shortcut crusts include puff pastry and phyllo dough. Possible seasonings to enhance the gravy include dried oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper.

Yields: Four main-dish servings

Personal Fish

Pot Pies

A thick bacon-y fish chowder in a pie? Well, why not? I’ve never eaten a fish pot pie before, so I thought I’d better develop a recipe for one. I think it turned out pretty well. If you’re a fan of seafood and pot pie, consider giving this recipe a try.

4 slices thick-cut bacon (6 slices regular-cut)

1 cup ½-inch cubed potatoes, peeled or unpeeled (1-1½ medium)

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

1 cup chopped onion

2 cups milk

1⅓ cup water or fish stock

½ cup plus 5 teaspoons flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼-½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground thyme

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups, cut into bite-sized pieces, firm-fleshed fish

8 ounces (1½ cup) frozen peas and carrots, thawed and drained

1½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Prepared pie dough for 4 (16-ounce) bowls

Cut each bacon slice into 4 pieces. Cook in a large saucepan over high-medium heat until well done, turning them over occasionally. Remove the bacon and set it aside to cool, leaving the grease in the pan. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in salted, boiling water until just tender (add the potatoes while the water is still cold); drain. Heat the butter or margarine with the bacon grease in the pan over high-medium heat. Add the onion, cover with a lid, and cook until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add the next 10 ingredients (through black pepper) to the pan and mix thoroughly with a whisk. Heat over medium-high heat until bubbles just start to break on the surface, whisking constantly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes, whisking constantly. Taste and add seasonings, if needed. Stir in the fish. Remove the fat from the bacon. Finely chop the remaining meat and add it to the pan. Combine all ingredients, except the pie dough, in a large bowl. Spoon filling into each bowl to a half inch from the rim. Roll the pie dough out on a floured surface to about 1/8-inch thick. Cut out four circles slightly larger than the bowls. Place a disk of dough on top of each bowl, overlaying the rims. The overlying dough can be rolled under the rims and fluted with a fork. Brush each crust with egg wash, melted butter, or margarine. Cut a few slits in each crust for venting. Place the bowls on a shallow baking pan with space between each. Bake on the middle-low rack of an oven preheated to 350 degrees, until the crusts are golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Notes: Most kinds of firm-fleshed fish, such as cod and salmon, and even shellfish, such as shelled clams, oysters, scallops, or mussels, work well in this recipe. Shortcut crusts include puff pastry and phyllo dough.

Yields: Four main-dish servings

Personal Pork

Pot Pies

Hot and hearty pot pies are sheer culinary comfort. This recipe produces individual pork pot pies that are delicious and satisfying. They make great one-dish meals. Pot pies can be prepared and frozen for future use.

1½ cup ½-inch cubed potatoes, peeled or unpeeled (1½-2 medium)

1½ teaspoon cooking oil

1½ teaspoon butter or margarine

1 cup chopped onion

2½ cups thick pork gravy

2 cups, cut into 5/8-inch cubes, cooked pork

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, drained

8 ounces (1½ cup) frozen peas and carrots, thawed and drained

Prepared pie dough for 4 (16-ounce) bowls

Cook the potatoes in salted, boiling water until just tender (add the potatoes while the water is still cold); drain. Heat the oil and butter or margarine in a medium skillet over high-medium heat. Add the onion, cover with a lid, and cook until just tender, stirring occasionally. If using a pork gravy mix, prepare the gravy according to package directions (see notes). Combine all ingredients, except the pie dough, in a large bowl. Spoon filling into each bowl to a half inch from the rim. Roll the pie dough out on a floured surface to about 1/8-inch thick. Cut out four circles slightly larger than the bowls. Place a disk of dough on top of each bowl, overlaying the rim. The overlying dough can be rolled under the rims and fluted with a fork. Brush each crust with egg wash, melted butter, or margarine. Cut a few slits in each crust for venting. Place the bowls on a shallow baking pan with space between each. Bake on the middle-low rack of an oven preheated to 350 degrees, until the crusts are golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Notes: I use 1 tablespoon of Wondra flour to add extra thickness to the pork gravy mix. Shortcut crusts include puff pastry and phyllo dough. Possible seasonings to enhance the gravy include garlic powder, onion powder, ground allspice, ground cinnamon, ground cloves and black pepper.

Yields: Four main-dish servings

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com