OL Kingston Kerkhoff, RB Kenny Golston highlight impressive Idaho football recruiting class

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Reading the tea leaves in recruiting is always a fun but frequently frustrating endeavor. In looking for subtle tells about how the University of Idaho did, however, there is this: the Vandals had a class of 20 signed up by noon.

These new Vandals want to be Vandals.

UI coach Thomas Ford Jr. attributes it to having longstanding relationships with recruits and being honest with them about their opportunities.

Ford highlighted a half-dozen of the new players who could contribute early.

Tight end Jayden Homuth is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound redshirt freshman from Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota. He turned down a late offer from Syracuse to stay with Idaho.

Kenny Golston, from Valliant, Oklahoma, is a 6-1, 216-pound running back.

“He’s an every-down back. He can really roll,” said Ford, who was running backs coach at Oregon State two years ago when he first recruited Golston, the Oklahoma 2A-11 District 4 offensive player of the year in 2024. Golston was widely recruited but mostly as a defensive player. At Idaho, he will get a chance to play running back, Ford said.

The marquee player in the class may be Kingston Kerkhoff (6-6, 265) from Curtis High School in Tacoma. Ford said he has been aware of the offensive lineman since he was a sophomore, and Kerkhoff had been drawing wide recruiting attention.

“We had no business getting this kid,” Ford said.

Tristan Baker (6-1, 190) is a receiver from Lacey, Washington’s Lakes High School. He is both versatile and explosive, according to Ford.

“When the ball is in his hands, he knows what to do with it.”

On defense, the Vandals signed Landon Schrom, a 6-2, 218-pound linebacker Ford said is in the mold of senior Isiah King, who was named to the All-Big Sky Conference first team this year.

“He’s built like a Greek god,” Ford said of Schrom, and he expects him to play for the Vandals at about 225 pounds. Schrom also plays with great leverage and is fast enough to have recorded 100-meter times in the low 11 seconds.

Idaho also signed linebacker Nash O’Kelly (6-2, 210) from Timberline High School in Boise. He is a fourth-generation Vandal, and at Idaho’s summer camp, he impressed with his speed and change of direction, Ford said. O’Kelly also played tight end in high school.

“He did a good job,” said Ford.

Idaho also looked to Spokane for 6-2, 190-pound defensive back Jerry Allen III, from Rogers High School.

“He has size and explosiveness. He could help us early,” Ford said.

In addition, Idaho signed offensive linemen Jace Winchester, a 6-3, 290-pound freshman from Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton, Colorado, Omar Kaba, a 6-4, 290-pounder from Williams Field High School in Mesa, Arizona, and Carter Paul, a 6-7, 310-pounder from Lakeridge High School in Portland.

On the defensive line, Idaho signed 6-3, 265-pounder Ocean Taufa, from Bishop Gorman High School in St. George, Utah, and La’anui Meyers (6-3, 220) from Kahuku High School in Hai’ula, Hawaii.

In addition to Schrom and O’Kelly, the Vandals added two linebackers: Ta’ulelei Mareko (6-1, 215) from Lakes High and Geovoney Burks (6-1, 215) from Roosevelt High School in Portland.

Idaho signed two defensive backs in addition to Allen: Luca Moore (6-0, 185) from Washington’s Anacortes High School, and Jermell Green, a slender 6-4, 175-pounder from Destiny Christian Academy in Sacramento.

Rounding out the class are wide receiver Dom Wolthuis (6-1, 170) from Eagle, Idaho’s Bishop Kelly High School; Ethan Rodriguez, a 6-5, 220-pound tight end from Rochester High School in Rochester, Washington; and a pair of freshmen quarterbacks in Britton DeWitt (6-2, 195) from American Leadership Academy in Gilbert, Arizona, and Surprise McCarty (6-3, 200) from Grandview High School in Denver.

Noting the two players it signed from Idaho and one from Spokane, Ford said it is important for the Vandals to have a strong presence every year in those recruiting areas.

Ford differentiated the early signing period, focused on incoming freshmen, from the January transfer portal, which features experienced players who are expected to be able to play immediately.

The portal both gives and takes. So far, current Vandals’ quarterbacks Rocco Koch and Nick Josifek, wide receiver Davis Fry and running back Markhi McKinnon announced they are entering the transfer portal, and Ford said safety Matt Irwin and Matyus McLain are also considering entering the portal.

The Vandals are also adding three coaches to succeed defensive line coach Tevita Finau, running backs coach Lance Dunbar, and quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Matt Linehan.

Linehan starred as a quarterback for the Vandals and led them to the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl championship. Following a career in professional football, he returned to Idaho in 2022 as a receivers coach, before assuming duties as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator last season.

Ford said he is considering two candidates for the position. He is looking for someone “with more experience leading an entire group of five position coaches,” and someone with “a system he is so confident about that he can sell it to anyone.”

Ford also says that following his first year as Idaho’s, head coach, when the Vandals went from a top 10 preseason ranking to finishing 4-8, he has had a chance to reflect on how the season got away. High expectations about winning the Big Sky Conference and a national championship obscured a more immediate goal “of how much better we have got to get,” he says.

Going forward, “winning each day is really the focus.”