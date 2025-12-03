This beef stew with vegetables is a hearty, healthy riff on a classic

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

When I was starting out as a dietitian decades ago, I never could’ve predicted how much time I would ultimately devote to helping people escape an all-or-nothing mindset around food. It’s a trap we can easily fall into this time of year as the zeitgeist swings from holiday excess to new-year deprivation in the course of a month.

Advice to cut back on, say, red meat, salt and added sugar, is often interpreted as a mandate to avoid them completely, but thinking that way can actually interfere with lasting change.

It can also make altering eating habits seem insurmountable, so you wind up not trying at all, especially around the holidays. And if you do attempt it, strict avoidance can feel like deprivation, unnecessarily rob you of flavor and backfire with the tiniest slip, which can lead you to give up altogether and even binge on the foods you’ve been trying to eat less of.

There are situations where dietary extremes are appropriate – if you’re allergic to a food, for example – but, for the most part, a more nuanced approach is what it takes to make healthy changes that stick. This sumptuously delicious, healthful dish is an example of how that can play out.

It’s a hearty stew with bites of tender beef in every spoonful, but rather than taking center stage, the red meat shares the spotlight with chickpeas, which bring a balance of fiber-rich vegetable protein and lovely texture. Instead of leaning on salt for flavor, the stew turns to aromatic seasonings: onion, ginger, garlic, cumin, cinnamon and red pepper flakes.

The stew also features a delicate earthy sweetness from butternut squash, which can be enhanced with a touch of honey. That sweetness is balanced with acidity from tomato sauce and an optional dash of vinegar.

Comforting and layered, it’s a meal that reflects the pleasures and nutritional benefits of a more nuanced approach to healthy eating.

Beef Stew With Butternut Squash and Chickpeas

Every spoonful of this hearty stew boasts tender beef, sweet butternut squash and hearty chickpeas. Aromatic with ginger, garlic, cumin and cinnamon, this hearty meal will warm you up and deliver nourishing comfort. It’s a great dish to cook over the weekend – or whenever you have a chunk of time – and only gets more flavorful the longer it sits.

1 pound stew beef (round or chuck), trimmed of excess fat and cut into ½-to-3/4-inch pieces

½ teaspoon fine salt, divided

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more as needed

1 large yellow onion (10 ounces), diced

1 tablespoon minced or finely grated fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 1/2 cups low-sodium or no-salt-added beef broth

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 pound peeled, cubed butternut squash (¾-inch cubes; about 3 cups)

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 teaspoons honey (optional)

Balsamic or apple cider vinegar (optional)

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Pat the meat dry, and season with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Set a large plate nearby.

In a medium (4-quart) heavy-bottomed pot, such as a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Working in two batches to prevent overcrowding, add the beef and cook, stirring once or twice, until browned, about 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the meat to the prepared plate, leaving the juices in the pot.

Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and translucent, about 4 minutes. (If the pot looks dry, add more oil as needed.) Add the ginger and garlic, and cook, stirring, until aromatic, another 30 seconds. Return the beef to the pot, and stir in the cumin, cinnamon and red pepper flakes. Add the diced tomatoes, beef broth, tomato sauce and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the meat is nearly tender, 40 to 45 minutes.

Stir in the squash and chickpeas, increase the heat to medium-high and return the liquid to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the lid, and cook until the squash and meat are fork-tender and the liquid reduces and thickens slightly, about 15 minutes. Taste, and add the honey and vinegar, if desired. Divide among shallow bowls, garnish with the parsley and serve hot.

Yields: Four servings (makes about 8 cups)

Active time: 35 minutes; Total time: 1 hour 45 mins

Storage: Refrigerate for up to four days.

Substitutions: Butternut squash for frozen butternut squash, or kabocha or acorn squash. Yellow onion for white onion. Tomato sauce for crushed tomatoes. Chickpeas for 1½ cups canned or home-cooked kidney, navy or cannellini beans. Honey for maple syrup or agave.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.