Two injured in Spokane Valley crash

Two people were injured in a Spokane Valley crash on Interstate 90 after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Spokane resident Tristan L. Firestone, 42, was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram eastbound at a high rate of speed , according to the Washington State Patrol news release.

The truck struck a concrete barrier on the shoulder near the Sprague exit and then crossed the interstate and hit the concrete barrier in the median, the release said.

A passenger in the truck, Spokane Valley resident Rheanna Meneses, 34, also was injured. Both were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.