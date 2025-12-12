The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Former Gonzaga Prep standout Devin Culp scores first NFL touchdown

Former Gonzaga Prep star Devin Culp celebrates his first NFL touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 29-28 loss Thursday to the Atlanta Falcons in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images)
By Sophia Vesely Seattle Times

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately suffered a 29-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, it was a big night for former Gonzaga Prep and Washington star tight end, Devin Culp.

Culp, a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for the Bucs, notched his first career NFL touchdown on his very first catch of the season. He scored a six-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to give Tampa Bay a 20-14 lead.

The 25-year-old, in the second of his four-year rookie contract, found the field following the absence of veteran starter Cade Otton, another transplant from UW, who suffered a knee injury in Week 14.

Culp grew up in Spokane and attended G-Prep. The 6-4, 237-pound player, who led the Bullpups to a 14-0 season and State 4A title in 2015 and helped the basketball team to a 2018 state title, was a Husky for six seasons (2018-23) and played in 40 games across his last three, tallying 65 receptions for 696 yards and four touchdowns. Culp earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023.

Culp had five receptions for 88 yards, but no touchdowns, in his rookie NFL season.