Former Gonzaga Prep standout Devin Culp scores first NFL touchdown

By Sophia Vesely Seattle Times

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately suffered a 29-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, it was a big night for former Gonzaga Prep and Washington star tight end, Devin Culp.

Culp, a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for the Bucs, notched his first career NFL touchdown on his very first catch of the season. He scored a six-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to give Tampa Bay a 20-14 lead.

The 25-year-old, in the second of his four-year rookie contract, found the field following the absence of veteran starter Cade Otton, another transplant from UW, who suffered a knee injury in Week 14.

Culp grew up in Spokane and attended G-Prep. The 6-4, 237-pound player, who led the Bullpups to a 14-0 season and State 4A title in 2015 and helped the basketball team to a 2018 state title, was a Husky for six seasons (2018-23) and played in 40 games across his last three, tallying 65 receptions for 696 yards and four touchdowns. Culp earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023.

Culp had five receptions for 88 yards, but no touchdowns, in his rookie NFL season.