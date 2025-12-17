‘The Spokane Drinks Book’ celebrates city’s beverage industry

Ari Nordhagen enjoys a Peanut Brittle Martini at the historic Davenport Hotel’s Peacock Lounge. The recipe for the martini is found on page 209 of her new book “The Spokane Drinks Book.” (Courtesy of Ari Nordhagen)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Info: Pre - ordered books available for pick up at No-Li event and books available for sale at all events. Books are also available at Auntie’s Bookstore, From Here or online at www. spokanedrinksbook.com .

Other dates: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20, Holiday Global Market at River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave., second floor; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Scale House Market, 4422 E. Eighth Ave. Spokane Valley

If you go

After the release of “The Spokane Cookbook” in 2022, Ari Nordhagen had no intention of writing another book.

The cookbook showcased the unique character of Spokane’s culinary heritage through stories and recipes from chefs, farmers, and food entrepreneurs.

“It was so much work – I said never again,” Nordhagen recalled. “It was a one-and-done.”

But the ardent advocate of Spokane’s food scene, frequently heard from bartenders, baristas and sommeliers, and they all had one question.

“What about us?”

So, Nordhagen rethought her previous one-and-done idea.

“We have an amazing drinks culture in Spokane,” she said.

She started by reaching out to the industry folks in her contact list, then she broadened her scope to include legacy business and individuals.

The result?

“The Spokane Drinks Book,” a beautifully constructed and photographed showcase of local libations and stories from Spokane’s beverage community.

From beer to cider, from cocktails to coffee, tea and wine, Nordhagen offers insights and recipes from industry insiders.

Nordhagen is a professional photographer, so like “The Spokane Cookbook,” this new hardcover publication features her luminous photos throughout.

“My favorite photo is the two-page spread of the wall of whiskey at Purgatory Whiskey Bar,” she said.

The book opens with a prologue from drinks historian Renee Cebula, who highlights the transitions of Spokane’s libation heritage

Sections also include a tribute to the Commellini family, the lasting influence of the Davenport Hotel and a nod to Spokane coffee and wine pioneers.

“4 Seasons was the first specialty coffee business in the area,” said Nordhagen. “Its first location is where Atticus is now.”

Fifty years later, the company is still family-owned and thriving. You can find their recipe for Generra, an orange-infused mocha, in the book.

Likewise, Latah Creek Wine Cellars gets a shout-out.

“They’re the longest-existing winery in the area,” she said.

Profiles of local breweries and cideries include Lumberbeard Brewing and Liberty Ciderworks.

The author learned much along the way.

“I didn’t know that cider is more like wine than beer.”

Nordhagen included helpful beverage infographics for those of us who confuse a pale ale with a pilsner or a macchiato with a mocha.

A wine-pairing graphic offers tips on choosing which wines to serve with an appetizer, entrée or dessert, and a tea tutorial differentiates true teas from their herbal sisters.

She didn’t make every recipe in her home kitchen, but she sipped all of the drinks she included.

A salted banana milk matcha from Mandala Chai is a favorite.

“It’s one of the best in the book,” she said. “It’s like drinking banana bread!”

When it came to cocktails, bartenders and bar owners offered everything from their most-requested drinks, to recipes with sentimental value, from the first cocktail they perfected, to one they make in memory of Grandma.

The colorful Herbin’ Martini from Luna isn’t even on their menu, but it’s their most requested drink.

“It’s an old-school cocktail,” Nordhagen said.

Equally eye-catching, the Smoke Show from Cease and Desist Book Club is built around their Old Forester 100 proof single-barrel bourbon. The cocktail is layered with demerara syrup, Spokane’s Skidmore Alchemy bitters and finished with cherry wood smoke.

Some libations, like the Toss Me, from Volstead Act provide a sip and an experience.

“It’s cool and unusual,” she said. “You sip the drink and eat a gelatin ball – it’s magical chemistry.”

Nordhagen delighted in learning the stories of the servers and the venues.

“It’s such a tight-knit community.”

As she did with “The Spokane Cookbook,” Nordhagen is donating a portion of the proceeds from “The Spokane Drinks Book” to Big Table, a Northwest-based outreach organization for restaurant and hospitality workers.

“You have to love what you do to be in the hospitality industry,” said Nordhagen. “In my opinion, they are some of the most underappreciated people. “They don’t make much money, but they provide so much joy and happiness.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.